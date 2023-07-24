RO-BALL in Full Flow: India's Fiery Start In Second Innings Of Final Test Against West Indies Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored his third-consecutive fifty to take the team off to a flying start in the third innings of the 2nd Test match against West Indies. Rohit alongside Indian cricketing sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal put 90 runs on the board for India in only 10.1 overs. The duo also broke the record for scoring the fastest fifty in Indian Test cricket history as an opening pair. Rohit hit an impressive 57 runs in only 35 deliveries against the Caribbean team, drawing attention from several fans.

Fans on Twitter have drawn comparisons between India’s rollicking start against the West Indies with England coach Brendon McCullum’s famous ‘Bazball’ approach.

Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted about their captain’s incredible innings against West Indies. “RO-BALL in full flow 50* (35) for Rohit - His fastest in Tests". Some of the fans wrote, “It’s not Bazzball…It’s Indias Ro-Ball", “90/0 off 10.1…what do we call this now - Ro-ball or Powerplay mode batting?"

A fan highlighted how difficult it is to play with such an impressive strike rate in a Test game. He wrote, “This is Ro-ball INDIA, 90 in 9 overs, still a dream for many stat padders to bat this strike rate in Test matches".

Another fan talked about Ishan Kishan’s brilliant half-century in the ‘Ro-ball’ approach. He tweeted, “50 for Ishan Kishan in 33 balls!! Ro-Ball…!"

Check other reactions here:

India managed to score an impressive 438-run total in the first innings of the second Test match at Trinidad. Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 80 runs in 143 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes in the game. Virat Kohli scored his 76th international century with a powerful boundary in the second Test.