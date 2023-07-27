Roger Binny, VVS Laxman will Speak to Harmanpreet Kaur on Outburst: Jay Shah

Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary said President Roger Binny and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will speak to Harmanpreet Kaur regarding her outburst during the Bangladesh series.

India captain Kaur was slapped with a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her poor behaviour. The right-hander will miss two matches of the Asian Games as the Indian cricket didn’t appeal against the ban.

“We will have our President Roger Binny and VVS Laxman speak to her (regarding the outburst). The ICC has already banned her and the time to appeal against the decision has already passed," Shah told reporters after BCCI’s meeting with staging state associations of the upcoming World Cup.

Since that animated outburst, the Indian skipper has been criticised a lot by former cricketers and administrators. Former India cricketer Madan Lal termed her behaviour as “pathetic" and urged the BCCI to take strict action.

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action," Lal tweeted.​

Kaur smashed the stumps with her bat after being given out by the on-field umpire in the third ODI vs Bangladesh and continued with the theatrics at the post-match presentation too. Apart from the ban, the Indian captain was fined 50% of her match fee and three demerit points were added to her disciplinary record.

“India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for her team’s next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday," the ICC statement read.