Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Completes Historic Milestone After Smashing Fifty vs West Indies in 2nd Test

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Completes Historic Milestone After Smashing Fifty vs West Indies in 2nd Test

Rohit Sharma completed 2000 runs in Test cricket as an opener after he smashed a fifty in the second Test between India and West Indies

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 22:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Rohit Sharma surpassed a massive milestone in the second Test between IND vs WI (AP Photo)
Rohit Sharma surpassed a massive milestone in the second Test between IND vs WI (AP Photo)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed a brilliant milestone as he smashed a fifty in the second Test of the ongoing Test series between India and West Indies. Having smashed a hundred in the first Test, Rohit continued his stellar run as he crossed the 2000-run mark as a Test opener.

The 36-year-old made his India Test debut against West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013, and he hasn’t looked back since. In just 52 matches, Rohit went past the 2000-run mark as a Test opener for the Indian team, that too with a stellar average of 53.

Rohit scored his second overseas century in the previous game and continued his purple patch by scoring another fifty in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday, July 20.

Advertisement

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: Rohit, Yashasvi’s Fifties Propel India to 121/0 at Lunch

Apart from his personal milestone, Rohit also etched his name in the history books as part of his partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit and Yashasvi joined an illustrious list of Indian openers with the most century stands in an away series, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar & Chetan Chauhan, Virender Sehwag & Aakash Chopra, and Virender Sehwag & Wasim Jaffer.

The Indian captain will look to make it back-to-back centuries in as many games as India were in cruise control at Lunch on Day 1 of the second Test.

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2: Zak Crawley Departs But England Take Lead

Advertisement
top videos
  • Harmanpreet Kaur Hits Stumps, Argues With Umpire After Controversial LBW Decision in 3rd ODI

    • After winning the toss, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bowl first, Rohit and Yashasvi picked up from where they left off in the previous game. The Indian openers blunted the early-pace attack and continued to exercise patience before they got into the groove.

    At Lunch, India were in total control of Day 1 of the second Test, Rohit Sharma was batting at 63 off 102, while Yashasvi was batting at 52 off 56. The Indian captain had scored back-to-back centuries in his first two matches, and Yashasvi would be hoping to repeat those heroics.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: July 20, 2023, 22:20 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 22:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App