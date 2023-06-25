'No Accountability From Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Selectors for Not Questioning Rohit Sharma After WTC Final

There were plenty of debatable decisions that Indian team took in the lead up and during the final of the ICC World Test Championship which they went on to lose by a massive margin to Australia. That loss extended India’s wait for a first ICC trophy since 2013.

There were speculations that the a number of senior members of the Test squad could be shown the door but Cheteshwar Pujara was the only high profile player who was snubbed from the squad for the West Indies tour.

Sunil Gavaskar was highly critical of Pujara being made the ‘scapegoat’ while other underperformers held onto their places for the two-match series scheduled for July.

Gavaskar has also claimed that there’s no accountability on the part of Indian captain and it’s a practice that has been ongoing for over a decade now.

“I want to ask is there no accountability? Did you held a meeting after the WTC final where you would have discussed the appointment of a captain?" Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

He continued, “In our days, there used to be a selection meeting where captain was appointed and then two days later, he was asked to join selection meeting. Captain didn’t have voting right, he was a co-opted member, can ask if he needs bowler, spinner, extra batter."