'If I Play High Risk Shots, I Will Get Out..': Why Rohit Sharma Adopted Aggressive Batting Approach

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is the only batter in the world with three double-centuries to his name in ODI cricket, but despite that, the last time Rohit managed a 150-plus total was back in 2019. Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, the ‘Hitman’ revealed how he has adopted a more aggressive batting approach which is why he has only scored three ODI centuries in the last four years.

The 36-year-old will be leading the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup 2023, and he hopes to find the ‘phase’ that he was in before the 2019 World Cup which saw Rohit finish as the leading run scorer in the tournament with five centuries under his belt.

After his blistering show in 2019, Rohit had reached a tally of 27 tons in ODIs, however, since then he has only managed to score three more hundreds, as he adopted a more high-risk high-reward approach.

The Indian captain has himself admitted that his average has dipped because he has been trying to score at a faster pace, revealing that he himself wanted to play with the new philosophy.

“My career strike-rate is around 90 (89.97) but in past couple of years, if you look at my scores and take the strike-rate into consideration, it has been around 105-110. So somewhere you had to compromise. It is not possible to have a 55 average and a 110 strike-rate," Rohit told PTI.

“It was purely my choice. My usual batting is still my patent, but I wanted to try something else. I am very happy with the result," he added.

“I know if I play high risk shots, I will get out few times but I didn’t bother. This was communicated by me to the management that this is how I want to play," the explosive opener stated further.

