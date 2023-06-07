Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 3Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Watch: Rohit Sharma's Bizarre No-look DRS Call During WTC Final Goes Viral

Watch: Rohit Sharma's Bizarre No-look DRS Call During WTC Final Goes Viral

An interesting clip of India captain Rohit Sharma has been shared by ICC in which he can be seen asking for the DRS but with a twist of his own

Curated By: Feroz Khan

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 19:51 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Rohit Sharma's action led Mohammed Shami amused. (ICC/AP)
India made a superb start to the final of the ICC World Test Championship when they got rid of Australia opener Usman Khawaja for a 10-ball duck. Opting to bowl first, Mohammed Siraj justified the decision of his captain Rohit Sharma by landing an early blow.

And with the new ball moving, Siraj and Mohammed Shami were on the money with their line and length at The Oval in London. They bowled unchanged for 12 overs during which Australia managed 29/1.

Rohit then made a double bowling change when he summoned Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Umesh was expensive as he offer width allowing David Warner easy boundaries. However, Thakur bowled well and rapped Marnus Labuschagne twice on the pads in as many overs - both the times India appealed for LBW but the on-field umpire turned them down.

India though referred both the not out calls. The first time, ball tracker predicted the ball to be clipping the side of leg stump meaning the on-field decision was upheld but the review was retained.

However, the second time, the tracker predicted the ball to be missing the leg stump meaning India lost the review.

A clip of Rohit was shared by ICC on their Instagram account in which he can be seen asking for the review by making the T sign behind his back, kind of a no-look DRS signal. Naturally, the post went viral.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been keeping an eye on the contest, hoping to pick up tidbits that will help him during the Ashes later this month. He made an appearance in the comments section, predicting it looked out.

“Was that leg side? Looks out!" Broad commented.

    • Australia lost David Warner towards the end of the first session when Thakur had him caught behind on 43.

    Australia ended the morning session with 72/2.

