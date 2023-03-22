Rohit Sharma Disappointed With Shubman Gill Missing Easy Catch at Boundary: Watch

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was captured nodding his head in much disappointment after Shubman Gill missed an easy catching opportunity during Australia’s batting in the third One-day International. Picking up a short-pitch delivery from Hardik Pandya, Australian opener Travis Head went for a big shot with Gill being placed at the cover. Completely baffled by the slower pace, Head failed to find a good connection. Gill held his nerve and followed the trajectory of the ball while running along the boundary line. The youngster went on to launch a spectacular dive but ended up conceding a boundary.

Hardik Pandya, who was bowling his first over of the match, was evidently disappointed with Shubman Gill’s poor fielding as well. If the Indian opener would be successful in the attempt, it would bring Pandya’s maiden scalp of the third ODI. After getting the additional life, Head managed to survive just a couple of balls.

Pandya, in the penultimate delivery of the same over, got the better of the right-handed batter with a similar kind of delivery, trapping for a catch just behind the boundary rope. Head returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 runs, which was decorated with 4 boundaries and 2 maximums.

Hardik Pandya was one of India’s standout bowlers in the third ODI. After Marsh, he sent off Australian captain Steve Smith for a golden duck. Next, the 29-year-old all-rounder rattled the stumps of another Aussie opener Mitchell Marsh, who has been enjoying red-hot form in the series. During his 47-ball innings, Marsh looked quite dangerous as he smashed 8 boundaries and a six.

Apart from Pandya, spinner Kuldeep Yadav folded up the match with three wickets under his belt. Among others, Mohammad Siraj and Axar Patel fetched two scalps each. Following the hosts’ top-notch display of bowling, Australia concluded their batting with a decent total of 269 runs in 50 overs.

Mitchell Marsh remained the highest run-scorer for the visitors, while Alex Caray (38 off 46 balls), Marcus Stoinis (25 off 26 balls) and Sean Abbott (26 off 23 balls) played some crucial knocks late in the innings. Though the target looks to be an easy assignment for India, the top-order batters will need to give themselves, considering the pace of the Chennai pitch.

