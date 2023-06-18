Rohit Sharma Shares Priceless Father's Day Post With Daughter Samaira During Vacation After WTC Final 2023

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is enjoying his days with his family on vacation as the Indian team got a break of nearly one month after the World Test Championship final. On Father’s Day 2023, Rohit shared a priceless post for daughter Samaira celebrating being a father as he shared a picture with his daughter from their vacation.

Rohit-led India to the WTC final 2023, but they fell short against Australia, losing in the summit clash which took place at the Oval by 209 runs. The Indian captain subsequently decided to take some time away as he went on a vacation with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

He shared multiple pictures from his getaway on his Instagram handle and on June 18, Rohit penned a special post for his daughter.

Sharing a pic of the father-daughter duo, the 36-year-old wrote, “Happy Father, today and everyday."

Rohit has come under pressure as his future remains uncertain, particularly in Test cricket as many experts have questioned his captaincy following the defeat in the World Test Championship 2023 final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have a big call to make as the next WTC cycle gets underway with two Tests against West Indies.

