'More Than Form I Think the Fact That Rohit Sharma Will...': Vengsarkar on Indian Captain's Struggles Ahead of WTC Final

Legendary India batter Dilip Vengsarkar feels that Rohit Sharma might find it a bit difficult to switch from T20 mode to Test in the upcoming World Test Championship Final. The Indian captain has not been at his best in recent times and struggled miserably in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Rohit’s poor form in IPL 2013 a big concern for India ahead of the WTC Final. It was the fourth season in a row where Rohit failed to cross the 400-run mark in IPL. The Mumbai Indians skipper scored just 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni’s Never-Heard-Before-Heard Tale: When MSD Stumped Chef With a Humble Request

Vengsarkar feels that Rohit has to prepare well to mould himself in the Test mode as he has been playing the shortest format for the last couple of months.

“More than the form I think the fact that he will be straightaway coming to the Test match from T20s might be a bit of an issue. I wish they had a few practice games before the WTC final. When you go into a Test match as big as this and remember, there are no second chances, unlike a series, it is important you are prepared well," Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times.

The Indian skipper arrived in England about a week before the WTC Final to switch to red-ball cricket and get used to the English conditions.

While the 1983 World Cup-winner also feels that India should pick KS Bharat ahead of Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for the mega clash.

“KS Bharat is the specialist wicketkeeper, so I think he should play," he said.

ALSO READ| WTC Final 2023: 3 Indian Batsmen in Current Squad Who Have Scored the Most Runs at the Oval

Vengsarkar further pointed out the difference in England and Indian conditions but suggested that India have an experienced batting unit which can adapt to it.

“English conditions are very different from what we see here in India or even in Australia. The ball can swing for a longer duration if conditions are like that. The length that the bowlers bowl is also a bit different. And if there is an extra bounce on offer then it is that much more difficult. So, I hope the Indian batters acclimatise very soon. They are all experienced players. They have toured England before. It’s the same for Australia. The team that adapts and acclimatises to the condition quicker will do well," he added.

The much-anticipated World Test Championship Final will start from June 7 at the Oval, London.