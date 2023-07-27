'We Don't Look Into..': Rohit Sharma Fumes on Query Regarding Virat Kohli's Overseas Form

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was not pleased about repeated questions over Virat Kohli’s overseas form. On many occasions, Rohit has been quizzed about Virat’s form, even though the 34-year-old seems to have rediscovered his mojo. Recently, Kohli smashed his 76th international century, ending a wait of nearly 5 years for the former India captain’s overseas Test ton.

Rohit was asked about Virat’s form on overseas shores ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies and the Indian captain made his frustrations clear, saying that he has answered the same question ‘multiple times’.

The ‘Hitman’ also added that the management doesn’t look at the individual form of players, instead their focus is on winning collective glory.

Virat had last scored a century on foreign soil in December 2018, embarking upon a long wait before he finally breached the three-figure mark once again in his 500th international match during the second Test in Trinidad which ended in a draw.

“I have answered this question multiple times. The outside noise, who has scored how much or has taken how many wickets or hasn’t taken… People sitting outside, when they talk, they don’t know what is happening inside," Rohit replied when quizzed about Virat’s overseas form in his pre-match presser.

“Inside talks remain inside and we want it to stay inside only. We don’t look into all those things. For us, it is important how we win a win or a series. Our focus is on that instead of who is talking what. This is something that I have said a number of times and in future as well I will say this only," he added.

