'Will You Marry Me?': Rohit Sharma Gifts Rose to Fan, Watch Viral Video of Hilarious Proposal

Rohit Sharma is an animated character both on and off the field. The Indian captain made an Indian fan’s day by gifting him a rose and he even hilariously proposed to the fan. The video which surfaced on the internet and went viral in time, shows Rohit gifting the fan a rose and proposing to him for marriage albeit jokingly.

The 35-year-old had earlier missed the first ODI in Mumbai due to his personal commitments as he attended the wedding of his brother-in-law. He joined up with the rest of the players directly in Visakhapatnam ahead of the second ODI.

As Rohit arrived at the airport, a fan tried to capture a video of himself along with the Indian captain but little did the fan know that he was in for a surprise.

Advertisement

Rohit appeared to be in a jolly mood as he gifted a rose to the fan and says, “ye lo aapke liye (This is for you)."

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates

Later in the video, the Indian captain can be heard saying “Will you marry me?"

In the words of the fan himself, it was a ‘shocking’ proposal from Rohit. In his absence, Hardik Pandya led India to a five-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, helping India take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The hosts did suffer an early collapse against Steve Smith’s side, after Australia had scored 189 in their innings, India were reduced to 39/4, after which Pandya tried to ride the storm along with KL Rahul. The stand-in captain was dismissed himself for 25, but Rahul remained strong and ended up scoring an unbeaten match-winning 75-run knock.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: No Let-up In COVID-19 Curbs, 7-Day Isolation Must For Positive Cases

Ravindra Jadeja also played a key role in India’s victory, the Indian all-rounder playing his first ODI after 8 months following his return from injury, he picked up two wickets, completed a sensational diving catch and also scored 45 runs in India’s chase.

Rohit returned for the second ODI and made two changes to India’s playing XI, benching Ishan for himself and also replacing Shardul Thakur to accommodate Axar Patel in the lineup.

Get the latest Cricket News here