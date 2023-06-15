Rohit Sharma Hit ICC Directly, Behind the Scenes 'It's ICC vs BCCI': Former Pakistan Cricketer

Former Pakistan cricket Rashid Latif feels that something is not right between ICC and BCCI after Indian captain Rohit Sharma questioned the scheduling of World Test Championship Final and expressed his disappointment over Shubman Gill wicket’s decision. After India suffered a massive 209-run defeat in the WTC Final against Australia, skipper Rohit attended the press conference and answered the question of media persons at the Oval, London.

The Indian captain was asked about the scheduling of the final and whether ICC should stage a best-of-three for the WTC winner to give both teams a fair chance after competing in the tournament for over two years.

Rohit suggested the best-of-three final would be ideal for the next WTC cycle.

“I would prefer a best-of-three final for the World Test Championship as it would be ideal to compete over 3 Tests after all the hard work, over 2 years, in reaching the final. However, we need to find a window for that. It would be ideal if there are 3 Tests in the next cycle," Rohit had said.

While the Indian skipper also suggested that the final should also be staged outside England too.

“June is not the only month to play the WTC final. It could be played anywhere in the world, not just in England."

He also slammed the umpire’s for Shubman Gill’s decision and said that in IPL, the umpires check 10 different angles but in an important match like WTC only 4 angles were checked for the big decision.

“… more camera angles should have been shown. There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We’ve got 10 different angles in IPL. I don’t know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen," he had said.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Latif said Rohit took a shot at ICC when he talked about staging WTC Final in England in the month of June.

“He asked the ICC directly. ‘Why in June?’ I had said the same thing earlier. And why only in England? Who was he telling all this to? ICC, of course," Latif said on his official YouTube channel.