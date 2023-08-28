Rohit Sharma Hopes to Repeat 2019 ODI WC Heroics: 'Was in Good Shape, Good Mindset; Want to Bring That Back..'

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is hoping to repeat the heroics from the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 wherein he smashed five hundreds to finish as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, although India were beaten in the semifinals by New Zealand.

With the ODI World Cup 2023 at home, and the Asia Cup before that, time is of the essence and the Men in Blue will be hoping that their captain can rediscover his red-hot form that saw the ‘Hitman’ smash 648 runs during the previous edition of the fifty over spectacle.

Speaking to PTI ahead of joining India’s Asia Cup preparation camp in Alur, Rohit revealed that he was in a good mindset ahead of the 2019 World Cup, and he would love to get himself in the same zone in the next couple of months.

“I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup," Rohit told PTI.

“I was in great frame of mind and prepared really well for the tournament. I was in good shape, good mindset. I want to bring that back and I have time to do that. Trying to recollect what were the right things that I was doing before the 2019 World Cup as a cricketer and as a person. I want to revisit that thought-process of mine personally," the 36-year-old added.

When quizzed about whether he ever thinks about his ‘legacy’ in Indian cricket having played for the national team for 16 years, Rohit came up with a stern ‘NO’.

“I am not the person who thinks about what kind of legacy I will leave behind. My legacy will be for people to judge and talk about. Not for me to say," said the Indian captain.

