Rohit Sharma Breaks Unwanted IPL Records - Find Out Which Ones Here!In the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings faced off against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on May 3, 2023.

Punjab Kings batted first and got off to a shaky start, losing Prabhsimran Singh early in the innings. However, skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Matt Short tried to stabilise the innings, but both could not make much of an impact. Dhawan scored 30 runs, while Short added 27 runs to his name.

The Punjab Kings managed to post a massive total of 214 runs on the board, thanks to the brilliant knocks by Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma. Livingstone played an unbeaten innings of 82 runs off just 42 balls, while Jitesh Sharma scored 49 runs off 27 balls. Their knocks proved crucial in helping the team achieve a massive score.

In reply, Mumbai Indians came in to chase the huge total, but got off to the worst of starts as skipper Rohit Sharma was sent packing by Rishi Dhawan on a duck. This dismissal equaled the record for most ducks by a batter in the IPL, with Rohit Sharma making his name alongside Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh, and Sunil Narine. All four of these players have been dismissed on a duck 15 times each in the IPL.

Moreover, Rohit Sharma also claimed the record for most single-digit scores in the tournament. He has been dismissed on a single-digit score 70 times in the tournament.

Sharma has not had the greatest of runs in IPL 2023 scoring mere 184 runs in 9 matches so far at an average of 20.44, with one fifty to his name – 65. It has been four seasons since the MI skipper recorded a 400 plus season.

Mumbai Indians recovered from their poor start, riding on the heroics of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to successfully chase down the target against Punjab. Kishan top scored with 75, while Suryakumar played a valuable knock of 66 to take MI home.

MI moved to 6th place in the points table with the win over PBKS with 10 points from nine games.

