Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja's Hilarious Video Goes Viral as Team India Arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023 | WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were spotted having fun on a bus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023. A video of the cricketing stars sitting together was uploaded on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by a fan. Both cricketers were all smiles as they seemed excited about their campaign for the Asian championship. They were having snacks together, enjoying a light moment on the bus.

The Tweet read, “This (laughing emoji) Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja." Team Indian was in Bengaluru for 6 days before landing in Sri Lanka. The management had conducted a skill camp to prepare for the Asia and World Cup.

Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023

Both Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have been missing from international action lately they were rested for the Asia Cup campaign by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alongside Virat Kohli and others.

Rohit was rested for two ODIs against the West Indies and was rested for the T20I series against the Caribbean side. He was phenomenal in the first Test against the West Indies, scoring a century in the first innings.

Rohit led India to a statement victory by securing a win by an innings and 141 runs. He continued his good form in the second Test, bagging 80 runs in the first innings. Rohit scored another half-century in the second innings, but the match was drawn due to rain. He was also present during India’s first ODI against the Windies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash to Get Cancelled? Huge Threat Looms Large Over Blockbuster Game

Ravindra Jadeja was crucial for India in their tour against the West Indies. In their opening Test match against the Caribbean side, he scalped three wickets in the first innings. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 37 runs for his team.