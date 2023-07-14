Rohit Sharma Scores 10th Test Century; India Have Never Lost When He Has Hit Ton

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma scored his tenth Test century on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. Rohit stamped his authority over West Indies bowlers to put the visitors in a formidable position with a sublime century. The 36-year-old looked in control and reached the triple-figure mark in 220 balls with a boundary. He displayed grit and resilience to tackle the West Indies bowling attack and shared a 200-run plus partnership for the opening wicket alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit took his time and batted patiently in the first session of Day 2. However, he punished the loose deliveries and hit boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving.

It was Rohit’s second Test century away from home but he was dismissed a ball after hitting the mark on 103. He smashed 10 fours and two sixes during his patient knock.

Interestingly, India have a 100 per cent winning record whenever Rohit scored a Test ton and they will look to extend it with the ongoing Test match as the visitors are currently at the top of the game.

Apart from Rohit his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also slammed a century on Thursday to announce his arrival on the international stage. The duo became the sixth Indian opening pair to score centuries in the same innings of an away Test.

Both India openers scoring hundreds in same innings of an away Test match

Vijay Merchant & Mushtaq Ali vs England, Old Trafford, 1936

Sunil Gavaskar & Krishnamachari Srikkanth vs Australia, Sydney, 1985-86

Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid vs Pakistan, Lahore, 2006

Wasim Jaffer & Dinesh Karthik vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2007

Murali Vijay & Shikhar Dhawan vs Bangladesh, Fatullah, 2015

Yashasvi Jaiswal & Rohit Sharma vs West Indies, Roseau, 2023