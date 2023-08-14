'I Would Say...': Shaheen Afridi or Mitchell Starc? Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Response to Facing Left-arm Pacers

India captain Rohit Sharma has built quite a reputation for giving interesting responses to controversial queries. During a Q&A with the ICC in the lead up to the ODI World Cup, Rohit was asked several ‘tough’ questions and he aced them with clever and hilarious responses.

The 1983 ODI World Cup is widely accepted as a major milestone in the history of Indian sports. India, the underdogs, defeated two-time defending champions West Indies to win their first ever world title and they repeated the feat in 2011, becoming the first ever team to win the tournament at home.

When asked to pick between the two titles, Rohit replied, “Tough one, honestly, I would prefer both actually."

Advertisement

And then he asked whether he would prefer facing Mitchell Starc of Shaheen Afridi, both left-arm pacers.

Rohit, who in the clip said he prefers facing pacers over spinners, responded, “None, both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball, can swing the ball, quite fast. So I would say none."

Rohit who prefers pull shot over cover drive, was then asked which of his teammates out of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan he prefers sitting with in the team bus.

Again, he said, ‘None’.

Why? He gave a hilarious explanation.

“Before I go to the game, I want calm, I want peace. None of these guys bring any of those. So none," Rohit said.

Speaking to ICC recently, Rohit spoke about the disappointment of missing the cut in India’s squad for the 2011 ODI World Cup and how he decided to not watch the tournament initially.