Watch: Rohit Sharma Shares BTS Video of His Dance Performance, Mumbai Indians Comment 'Full Vibe Hai Skip'

Rohit Sharna’s on-field exploits are known to all but now it seems the Team India skipper has set the internet on fire with his sensational off-filed skills. Rohit, aka ‘Hitman’, is among the top trends now on the internet, thanks to his suave dance moves. The Mumbai Indians captain was found in a totally different avatar on Friday, March 24, as he was spotted spending some quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma.

Rohit also shared a video in which he could be seen shaking his legs along with his family members. Ahead of his performance on stage, Rohit was seen practising his moves. It eventually turned out to be quite a spectacle as Rohit pulled it off with sheer ease. “Vibe hai, [It’s a vibe]," Rohit wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

Advertisement

The post soon spread like a wildfire as it has so far been viewed by more than three million users on Instagram. Fans and followers of the game also lauded Rohit Sharma for flaunting his terrific dance moves.

ALSO READ| Ben Stokes Wreaks Havoc, Sends Balls Into the Stand in His First CSK Training Session - Watch

The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Indians franchise reacted to the post by commenting, “Full vibe hai, skip."

A certain person optimistically wrote that Rohit Sharma will be lifting “three cups" this year.

Lavishing huge praise on Rohit, another social media user commented, “If you lead India to a World Cup win, you will be among the top captains in the world. And this achievement of yours will fulfil the dream of ours- Rohit Sharma fans. God bless you captain."

Advertisement

Another person wished Rohit Sharma good luck for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). “All the best for IPL, Rohit," the comment read.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals’ Kuldeep Sen Impresses Lasith Malinga With ‘Perfect’ Bowling In Nets - Watch

Rohit Sharma had set the stage on fire with his sensational dance performance at his brother-in-law’s wedding. The Mumbai-born batter was seen grooving to the beats of the hit track Laal Ghaghra from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newz.

Advertisement

Coming back to on-field developments, after leading Team India against the Aussies in the ODI series, Rohit Sharma is now all set to take part in the IPL 2023 season. Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Rohit, will kick off their IPL campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2. The five-time IPL winners spent a staggering amount of Rs 17.5 crore to acquire the services of Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at the IPL 2023 auction.

Advertisement

Apart from Green, the Mumbai-based franchise also roped in Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera and Raghav Goyal, at the IPL 2023 auction.

Get the latest Cricket News here