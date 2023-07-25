'Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan': Ex-India Cricketer Picks Three Openers for 2023 ODI World Cup

Not long ago Shikhar Dhawan would be leading an India ODI eleven whenever Rohit Sharma was unavailable. However, the fact that he last played an international game in December 2022 shows the veteran has fallen down the pecking order with the selectors moving on to the younger generation.

Known for raising his game to a different level in ICC events, Dhawan has long served as a dependable opening batter in limited-overs cricket. However, at 37, he’s into the final stage of his professional career but former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons he still could prove to be a valuable asset to the team and therefore picked him in his squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“My three openers will be Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan," Jaffer said on JioCinema. “Even though Shikhar Dhawan is not going to be picked, I will keep him as the backup opener. Even if he doesn’t play at the start, I am okay with that."

Jaffer has made another interesting selection by picking Shreyas Iyer ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. He wants India to go with two pacers and three spinners since the ODI World Cup will be played in their own conditions.

“After that, Virat Kohli at No. 3 obviously. Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, KL Rahul at No. 5 and Hardik Pandya at No. 6. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be my three spinners in the XI," he said.

“In my XI, I will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj/Mohammad Shami. I will play two seamers - Bumrah and Siraj. For me, it is very important that Hardik Pandya bowls because the World Cup is in India. Even if he doesn’t bowl 10 overs and bowls seven-eight overs, it’s enough for me," he added.

Allrounder Shardul Thakur will be Jaffer’s fourth seam bowling option.