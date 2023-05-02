Rohit Sharma Teases Fan by Walking Away With His Phone After Selfie; Watch Here

Rohit Sharma had a fun time with a fan during a recent Indian Premier League 2023 match. It happened actually on April 30 at the Wankhede Stadium, where Mumbai Indians clinched a crucial 6-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the 1,000th game of the IPL. While coming off the field, Rohit was approached by a group of home supporters to capture a photograph with them. The Indian captain then took the phone of a fan and snapped a selfie with them. After the click, Rohit directly made his way to the dressing room without giving back the phone. That’s when the owner of the device started screaming, “Aree Ro bhai, phone toh dete jao (Hey Rohit brother, at least give my phone back)." In response, Rohit smilingly turned back and returned the phone.

A clip of the incident went viral across social media, leaving cricket fans in splits. A user said that Rohit Sharma turned on his savage mode during the interaction with the fans.

Rohit Sharma shares a great bonding with his fans.

A fan underlined Rohit Sharma’s hilarious antics off the field.

Here are some other reactions:

On a day when the batters were on the top of their game, Rohit Sharma could not produce anything significant. The Mumbai opener survived 5 deliveries at the crease and managed just 3 runs. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 212 runs thanks to a centurion knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young opener smashed his maiden IPL hundred, scoring 124 off 62 balls.

Mumbai Indians were devastated by the early wicket of Rohit when Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green took up the responsibility. After Ishan returned for 28, Green continued the show with Suryakumar Yadav. The duo went hard on the opposition bowlers, bringing Mumbai back to the contest. Surya notched up his first fifty of the season and made 55 runs in 29 balls. In the end, Tim David showed off his big-hitting prowess with Jason Holder digesting three consecutive sixes in the final over which got the job done for Mumbai.

