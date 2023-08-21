'Sharma And Kohli Can Roll Some Arm Over in World Cup': Rohit's Statement Leave Everyone in Splits - WATCH

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Monday as he addressed the media in a press conference alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Agarkar named the 17-member squad as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the side after a long injury lay-off. The multi-nation tournament will be a tune-up for India to get prepared for the Asia Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, the lack of all-rounders in the side remains a big sign of worry for India as they don’t have any bowling option from the top 5 batters in the line-up.

Rohit also had an epic reaction to a media query on fewer bowling options in the squad.

Advertisement

“But hopefully Sharma and Kohli can roll some arm over in the World Cup," Rohit said in the press conference.

Ajit Agarkar was quick to respond as he said, “We have convinced them."

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was a notable omission from the squad, leaving India with only one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the other spin bowling options.

Hardik Pandya, who has been named vice-captain, and Shardul Thakur, are the two pace bowling all-rounders while Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami are the specialist fast bowlers.

Advertisement

Hardik, Jadeja, Shardul and Axar are the designated all-rounders in the team but it is highly unlikely for the four to make it into the XI in the same match which is why India need their batters to roll their arms in the big matches.