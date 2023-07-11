BCCI Share Video of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in New Test Jersey; Watch Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan's Hilarious Antics

Ahead of the first Test between India and West Indies, BCCI have shared the first glimpses of the new Test jersey of the Indian team, ever since Dream11 was roped in as the team’s principal shirt sponsor.

The fantasy gaming platform replaced Byju’s on India’s jersey and the first glimpses of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others went viral on social media after BCCI shared the video of Indian players undergoing the headshot session ahead of the first Test at Windsor Park.

While the likes of Rohit and Virat were seen in a rather serious mood ahead of the series opener, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were seen doing some hilarious antics during the photoshoot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Watch: Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter, Bursts Into Laughter as Ajinkya Rahane Says ‘He’s Still Young’

The clip shared by BCCI opened up with Rohit, Virat and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane being clicked, after which it was Ravindra Jadeja’s turn, while Ishan was being clicked by the photographers, his buddy Gill was seen doing a dance nearby.

Watch:

Shortly afterwards when it was Mohammed Siraj’s turn to pose for the cameras, Gill was seen jokingly mocking his teammate by copying his pose. Later Gill and Siraj posed for the camera together in the frame and then Ishan interrupted by putting a water bottle in between.

The Indian players looked in good spirits during the headshots session ahead of the first Test which gets underway from July 12. The Indian team will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023, where they were soundly beaten by Australia.