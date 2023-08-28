'No Way That You Won't Play For India..': Rohit Sharma Reveals Unheard Tale After ODI World Cup 2011 Snub

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up on how Yuvraj Singh helped lift him up at the lowest point of his career after the ‘Hitman’ was left out of India’s ODI World Cup 2011 squad.

The 36-year-old will be leading the Men in Blue in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC ODI World Cup at home later in October-November. India had won the Asia Cup in 2018 under Rohit’s captaincy but he will be hoping to end the long wait for the third ODI World Cup crown.

On multiple occasions, Rohit has revealed how he was absolutely shattered after missing out on India’s squad in the ODI World Cup 2011, however, he made a splendid comeback and would go on to become the permanent all-format captain in 2022.

Before joining up with India’s Asia Cup preparation camp in Alur, Rohit had a chat with PTI in which he revealed how he was ‘sad’ but Yuvraj took him out for dinner and explained to him how to make his comeback.

“I was sad and sitting in my room and didn’t know what to do next. I remember Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner," recalled the explosive opener.

“He (Yuvraj) explained to me how it feels when you are left out. He told me, ‘the best thing is that you have so many years in-front of you. As we play in the World Cup, you take this chance to work hard on your game, skills and make a comeback. There is no way that you won’t play for India or not get a chance to play in the World Cup’," Rohit added.

Pointing out to his own exclusion, the ace cricketer revealed that he can feel how others feel when they are left out of the World Cup squad since he himself has been in that phase.

