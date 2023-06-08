Rohit Sharma's Team Selection Slammed by Netizens After Damning Stat Highlights India's Struggles in WTC Final

Things started off well for Team India on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final against Australia. Winning the toss, India invited the Aussies to bat first in hopes of getting early wickets. The plan seemed to be working with three wickets at the top but the partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith changed the tide of the game. Indian bowlers looked clueless and were hammered around by the Aussie duo.

No Indian bowler had an economy rate of less than 3 runs per over on Day 1 of the Test match as Australia finished with 327/3 on the board at Stumps.

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: India Eye Strong Start After Head-Smith Put Australia in Command

Ravindra Jadeja had the lowest economy of 3.43 and Shardul Thakur had the highest economy of 4.17 at the end of Day 1. A tweet displaying the bowling figures soon went viral, garnering various reactions.

Many fans were quick to show support for the Indian bowlers and said that they would make a strong comeback in the game. “Shami, Siraj and Thakur(those who saw the match would understand the qualify of bowling line and length)were brilliant, Umesh Yadav so far had been the sole disappointment…expecting them to make a strong statement on day 2 with his pace," a fan wrote.

However, not everyone seemed so positive and a section of fans criticised the poor show by the Indian bowlers.

A fan declared that India has already lost the match.

Another suggested that the contest was headed for a draw.

This person blamed the IPL for India’s poor show in the Test match.

Questioning India’s selection choices for the game, a fan suggested that India should have played with Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Umesh Yadav

ALSO READ| ‘If India Don’t Get Australia Before 400-420..’: Karthik Warns Rohit Sharma’s Men After Slump on WTC Final Day 1