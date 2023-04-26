RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 Runs

However, Lomror and Kohli departed in quick succession to deepen RCB’s trouble and they didn’t recover from that.

RCB were off to a fine start in the chase but they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay including that of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

Kohli started his innings with a flurry of boundaries but Suyash Sharma dented RCB’s chase with two wickets in as many overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished with 200/5 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat first. Some late lusty blows from Rinku Singh and David Weise helped them finish with the big total.

KKR quickly recovered from twin blows thanks to some help from RCB fielders who gave a couple of lives to Nitish Rana. The KKR captain went on to make 48.

Vijaykumar Vyshak struck twice in an over to dent KKR start. He dismissed Jason Roy on 56 and N Jagadeesan on 27 as KKR slowed down after the fielding restrictions were lifted.

Roy was in red-hot form during the Powerplay overs as he unleashed a flurry of sixes to help KKR finish Powerplay with 66/0.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken the field with Virat Kohli as the stand-in captain for the third time in a row. Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB have been unchanged with Faf du Plessis continuing his Impact role.

KKR have made one change in dropping Kulwant Khejroliya and bringing in Vaibhav Arora.

A bruised and battered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) arrive in Bengaluru in search of a much-needed victory in the tournament. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 36 will witness a second face-off between these two teams. In their previous meet-up, Nitish Rana’s Knight Riders outsmarted the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs. However, the situation has turned upside down.

RCB are on a winning spree as they have registered 2 victories on the trott and will look to make it a hat-trick. KKR, on the other hand, has suffered back-to-back losses will eye a moral-boosting victory away from home.

KKR have struggled to zero in on their opening pair. The former champions have shuffled around with Sunil Narine, Jagadeesan, Litton Das, Jason Roy, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top. Their decision to send Narine to open the innings alongside Jagadeesan against CSK failed as the West Indian departed for a duck.

The big-hitting Andre Russell has also failed miserably in his role as the finisher. He hasn’t been able to hit the big shots and the fact that KKR send him at number seven or eight has not been helpful. But KKR will walk into the game with a slight psychological edge, having defeated RCB by 81 runs earlier this season.

`Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and his troops have won four of their seven games, including the last two, and find themselves just outside of the top four in the fifth spot.

RCB’s wins have come on the back of sensational performers by a few players.

Du Plessis has been in sublime form and has raised several century stands with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who are also in good nick.

Such is the dependence on the three that only they are doing the bulk of the scoring while the other batters have failed to fire.

