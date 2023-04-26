RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 23:20 IST
Bengaluru, India
RCB vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: KKR defeated RCB by 21 runs for their third win of IPL 2023. Chasing 201, RCB managed 179/8 in 20 overs and thus lost to KKR for the second time this year.
Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror stitched a fine stand for the fourth wicket to keep RCB on the move in chase of 201. Kohli struck a fine half-century as well. Read More
Kolkata Knight Riders completed a double over Royal Challengers Bangalore as they brought an end to their losing streak in IPL 2023. Before tonight, KKR had lost their last four games in a row but a fine display with the bat saw them get the better of RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Jason Roy provided the early impetus with an aggressive fifty before Nitish Rana benefitted from two dropped catches to belt 48. Venkatesh Iyer played a good hand hitting 31 off 26 before Rinku Singh and David Wiese provided late fireworks to help KKR finish with 200/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first. In reply, RCB made a rapid start with Virat Kohli setting the tone by hitting the first ball of the chase for four. But then Suyash Sharma struck twice in as many overs to dent their progress. Glenn Maxwell was removed cheaply as well but Kohli struck a fifty and together with Mahipal Lomror kept RCB in the chase. Once the two exited the arena, KKR tightened their grip and RCB eventually managed 179/8. KKR won by 21 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders snap their losing streak by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is their second win over RCB this IPL.
Andre Russell given the ball to bowl the 19th over. And his fifth delivery is full to which Vijaykumar Vyshak clears his front foot and launches it high over deep midwicket boundary for a six. 9 runs from it. RCB 166/8 in 19 overs, chasing 201.
Just four runs and a wicket in his final over of the night. Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant tonight for KKR - 3/27 from four overs. RCB 157/8 in 18 overs, chasing 201.
WICKET! There goes RCB’s last hope. A short delivery from Varun Chakravarthy. Dinesh Karthik goes for the pull shot and doesn’t get it right. He ends up offering an easy catch to Rinku Singh at deep midwicket. Karthik scored 22 off 18. RCB 154/8 in 17.3 overs, chasing 201.
WICKET! Wanindu Hasaranga cannot believe it. He times this loft so well that he finds Anukul Roy (substitute fielder) at the deep point to hole out on 5. Andre Russell gets his second wicket. RCB slump to 152/7 in 16.5 overs, chasing 201.
7 runs from the fourth and final over of Sunil Narine who remains wicketless for 41 runs. RCB 145/6 in 16 overs, chasing 201. Dinesh Karthik 15 off 13, Wanindu Hasaranga 5 off 3. RCB need something remarkable from their lower order to win from here.
WICKET! This could have been avoided. You will feel KKR have the clear edge now. Dinesh Karthik calls for a second run after a cut shot to deep cover without even waiting for his batting partner Suyash Prabhudessai to confirm. Prabhudessai stopped for a moment before resuming the run and was well short of his ground when the throw came to the bowler. Prabhudessai scored 10. RCB 137/6 in 14.5 overs, chasing 201.
12 runs from the third over of Sunil Narine. Dinesh Karthik collected a four off the first delivery - pulling a short delivery into the gap at midwicket. 11 runs from it. RCB 132/5 in 14 overs, chasing 201.
Andre Russell shakes his head. He would have wanted his over to end well having taken the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli in it. Suyash Prabhudessai punches the final delivery through covers for a four. 6 runs and a wicket in it. RCB 121/5 in 13 overs, chasing 201.
WICKET! That’s an excellent catch from Venkatesh Iyer in the deep. A short delivery from Andre Russell and Virat Kohli finds the gap at deep midwicket. However, Venky runs to his left and dives for the catch. The ball hits his wrist before be manages to gobble it up. The venue goes silent. Kohli walks back after a superb 54 off 37. RCB 115/5 in 12.1 overs, chasing 201.
9 runs and a wicket from the third over of Varun Chakravarthy. Dinesh Karthik has walked in next to join Virat Kohli who is now batting on 54 off 36. RCB need 86 off 48.
WICKET! Mahipal Lomror was batting beautifully. After hitting a six off Varun Chakravarthy, he went for another biggie but he fails to nail the pull and Andre Russell in the deep takes an easy catch. Lomror scored 34 off 18. RCB 113/4 in 11.3 overs, chasing 201.
10 runs from the third over of Suyash Sharma including a boundary to Virat Kohli. RCB 106/3 in 11 overs, chasing 201.
FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his fifth half-century of IPL 2023 off just 33 deliveries. A superb innings from the RCB veteran.
With a boundary, Virat Kohli brings up RCB’s 100 in 10.3 overs.
Sunil Narine continues. Mahipal Lomror goes on the back foot and launches the first delivery over deep midwicket for a six. Four singles follow before Lomror brings out the slog-sweep and gets himself another six. 16 runs from the over. RCB 96/3 in 10 overs, chasing 201.
KKR captain Nitish Rana introduces himself into the attack. And Virat Kohli takes a single to give the strike to Mahipal Lomror who goes down on a knee and thanks to some sloppy fielding in the deep, gets a boundary. 8 runs from the over. RCB 80/3 in 9 overs, chasing 201. Time-out.
Plenty of singles and a couple of doubles in the first over of Sunil Narine. 14 deliveries since the last boundary for RCB. Score 72/3 in 8 overs, chasing 201.
KKR have slotted in Andre Russell early tonight. A tidy first over from the paceman - just six runs in it. RCB 64/3 in 7 overs, chasing 201. They need 137 off 78 deliveries.
So they have scored at a good pace but Royal Challengers Bangalore have already lost Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Virat Kohli is still in the middle though and has been joined by Mahipal Lomror. Score 58/3 in 6 overs, chasing 201.
WICKET! A massive massive wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders this one. Having just struck his first four of the chase, Glenn Maxwell holes out on the next delivery to exit on 5. Wanted to clear mid-of but ends up being caught by David Wiese. Varun Chakravarthy gets his first wicket. RCB 58/3 in 5.5 overs, chasing 201.
WICKET! Suyash Sharma gets another one. This one was a full from Suyash and Shahbaz Ahmed went down for a slog sweep, missed it and appeal for LBW followed. The umpire agreed and the batter didn’t review. Shahbaz scored 2 off 5. RCB 51/2 in 4.4 overs, chasing 201.
Consecutive fours to Virat Kohli as he brings up RCB’s half-century in 4.2 overs.
Varun Chakravarthy introduced. A short delivery first up from the spinner and Virat Kohli pulls it away for a four. A dot ball follows before Kohli gets a single. 9 runs from it. RCB 42/1 in 4 overs, chasing 201.
Just three singles and the big wicket of Faf du Plessis in the first over of Suyash Sharma. Virat Kohli has been joined by Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle. RCB 33/1 in 3 overs, chasing 201.
WICKET! A massive breakthrough this for Kolkata. And it’s the young Suyash Sharma who has landed the all-important blow. A googly and Faf du Plessis launches it to clear long-on but finds Rinku Singh who takes a fine catch. M Chinnaswamy goes silent. Faf scored 17 off 7. RCB 31/1 in 2.2 overs, chasing 201.
Faf du Plessis continues his sensational run in IPL 2023. Umesh Yadav pressed into action from the other end. And Virat Kohli with a stunning shot as he punches the first delivery over cover for a four. Faf then brings out the big shots as well - a loft over mid-on followed by a pull over wide mid-on for back to back sixes. 19 runs from it. RCB 30/0 in 2 overs, chasing 201.
Some start to the chase and his innings from Virat Kohli. A short and wide delivery from Vaibhav Arora first up and Kohli makes a stabs at it to send the ball over short third man region for a four. And then when Arora drifted onto the pads, Faf du Plessis flicked it away for a four with the ball bouncing just in front of the fielder at short fine. 11 runs from it. RCB 11/0 in 1 over, chasing 201.
Right then. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are in the middle for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Vaibhav Arora has the new ball. The target is 201. Here we go!
RCB were off to a fine start in the chase but they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay including that of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.
Kohli started his innings with a flurry of boundaries but Suyash Sharma dented RCB’s chase with two wickets in as many overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders finished with 200/5 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat first. Some late lusty blows from Rinku Singh and David Weise helped them finish with the big total.
KKR quickly recovered from twin blows thanks to some help from RCB fielders who gave a couple of lives to Nitish Rana. The KKR captain went on to make 48.
Vijaykumar Vyshak struck twice in an over to dent KKR start. He dismissed Jason Roy on 56 and N Jagadeesan on 27 as KKR slowed down after the fielding restrictions were lifted.
Roy was in red-hot form during the Powerplay overs as he unleashed a flurry of sixes to help KKR finish Powerplay with 66/0.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken the field with Virat Kohli as the stand-in captain for the third time in a row. Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB have been unchanged with Faf du Plessis continuing his Impact role.
KKR have made one change in dropping Kulwant Khejroliya and bringing in Vaibhav Arora.
A bruised and battered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) arrive in Bengaluru in search of a much-needed victory in the tournament. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 36 will witness a second face-off between these two teams. In their previous meet-up, Nitish Rana’s Knight Riders outsmarted the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs. However, the situation has turned upside down.
RCB are on a winning spree as they have registered 2 victories on the trott and will look to make it a hat-trick. KKR, on the other hand, has suffered back-to-back losses will eye a moral-boosting victory away from home.
KKR have struggled to zero in on their opening pair. The former champions have shuffled around with Sunil Narine, Jagadeesan, Litton Das, Jason Roy, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top. Their decision to send Narine to open the innings alongside Jagadeesan against CSK failed as the West Indian departed for a duck.
The big-hitting Andre Russell has also failed miserably in his role as the finisher. He hasn’t been able to hit the big shots and the fact that KKR send him at number seven or eight has not been helpful. But KKR will walk into the game with a slight psychological edge, having defeated RCB by 81 runs earlier this season.
`Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and his troops have won four of their seven games, including the last two, and find themselves just outside of the top four in the fifth spot.
RCB’s wins have come on the back of sensational performers by a few players.
Du Plessis has been in sublime form and has raised several century stands with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who are also in good nick.
Such is the dependence on the three that only they are doing the bulk of the scoring while the other batters have failed to fire.
