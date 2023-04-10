Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants: Virat Kohli Scores 46th IPL Fifty, Completes Unique Record

Virat Kohli scored his 46th fifty in the Indian Premier League during match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

After a sedate start, Kohli smashed Avesh Khan for a six and four in consecutive deliveries in the second over to up the tempo.

Avesh was again at the receiving end of Kohli’s wrath as the former India captain clobbered the bowler for three boundaries in the fourth over.

High on confidence, Kohli then pulled Krunal Pandya over the fence in the next over.

Kohli was at his best as he hit straight over Mark Wood’s head for a boundary and then pulled the bowler over deep midwicket for a maximum.

Kohli brought up his fifty with a single off Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over.

With his fifty-plus score against LSG, Kohli now has scored 50+ against all the current active IPL teams - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) and LSG.

Kohli started his innings by blasting the fast bowlers all over the park at the Chinnaswamy. But after the introduction of spinners, Kohli seemingly slowed down his incredible striking.

Kohli Top Score vs IPL Teams

CSK - 90*

90* DC - 99

99 GT - 73

73 KKR - 100

100 MI - 92*

92* PBKS - 113

113 RR - 72*

72* SRH - 93*

93*

LSG - 61



Kohli’s 50+ Scores vs All IPL Teams

Chennai Super Kings - 9

Delhi Capitals - 8

Kolkata Knight Riders - 5

Mumbai Indians - 5

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4

Rajasthan Royals - 4

Punjab Kings - 3

Gujarat Lions - 3

Rising Pune Supergiant - 3

Deccan Chargers - 3

Gujarat Titans - 2

Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Pune Warriors - 1

Kochi Tuskers - 0

He finally fells to Amit Mishra, with Marcus Stoinis completing the catch, for 61 from 44 balls, including fours strokes to the boundary and four more over it.

Kohli also has 5 centuries and holds the record for the most runs in IPL in one season, when he scored 973 runs for RCB across 16 matches in IPL 2016.

“He has to be an opening batsman, because only then will he get many opportunities to score runs. I feel it is Subhman Gill because he is in good form and also because he plays top of the order. So he will get a good number of opportunities to score runs. The pitches are good, so if he can score 80-100 runs consecutively in two or three innings, then at that point of time only he will already have 300-400 runs," Shastri recently told the TV broadcasters of the IPL 2023.

“According to me, it is very difficult to break the record, because 900 plus runs is huge but one thing is opening batsmen will get two extra matches and two extra innings, so opening batsmen can only break this record if it is possible," he added.

The former RCB skipper also has a chance to complete a century of catches in IPLwith Kohli currently having 94 catches to his name currently.

(With inputs from Agencies)

