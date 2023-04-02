Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match 5 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV, Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the IPL on April 2. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians had finished at the bottom of the table last year. So they will be aiming to go deep run in the tournament this time around. Skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t been in great form of late and his contribution at the top will be key for Mumbai. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Jofra Archer make Mumbai a formidable T20 side. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at the top of their game against this Mumbai side. Ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played on April 2.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 2.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

RCB vs MI Full Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

