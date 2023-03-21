Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

With the Women’s Premier League inching towards the end, top four teams will now battle in the final round of the league stage to secure their place in the playoffs. In their final group-league game, Mumbai Indians are set to cross swords against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The highly anticipated match is slated to take place on March 21 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. It will certainly be a crucial tie for both sides. While a win in the favour of Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai will open their possibility to finish at the top of the group, Smriti Mandhana’s side will aim to keep their playoff dream alive.

Mumbai Indians looked promising to top the table but lost the position after falling short of Delhi Capitals in the last fixture. Their batting unit looked pale on the occasion and the Capitals reached a mere 110-run target in just 9 overs. On the other hand, Royal Challengers have just found their groove in the tournament. They lost their first five games but came roaring back in the playoff run with two consecutive victories. In their earlier match, opener Sophie Devine might miss the century by one run but her explosive batting helped RCB chase down a 189-run target against Gujarat Giants in just 15.3 overs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 21, Tuesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disa Kasat, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

