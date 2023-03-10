Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Match No. 8 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV, Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming: Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for their maiden victory of the season when they square off against UP Warriorz for their upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixture. The match is slated to be hosted on March 10 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCB is certainly one of the best teams on paper this season, but they have so far failed to match their performance with the expectations. Losing all of its previous outings, the Bangalore-based franchise is placed at the button of the table. On the other hand, UP Warriorz have emerged victorious in just one of their three appearances. The Alyssa Healy-led unit is currently third in the standing with 2 points.

In their last assignment, Royal Challengers Bangalore could not chase down a mammoth 202-run target against Gujarat Giants. Even though Sophie Devine and Heather Knight played some good innings, Smriti and Co fell 11 runs short in the end, suffering their third consecutive defeat of this WPL season. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz are also coming off a humiliating loss as Delhi Capitals beat them by 42 runs in the last match. Tahila McGrath smashed an unbeaten 90 off 50 deliveries but other batters could not stay longer on the crease.

Ahead of Sunday’s WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take place on March 10, Friday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: S Mandhana(C), HC Knight, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

