RR vs CSK: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Team And Tips For Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Match on April 27

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they host four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 match on Thursday.

Rajasthan will be hurting from their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and would want to reclaim their top position on the points table. But they will face a tough challenge in Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni and Co are looking invincible and are currently on a three-match winning streak. The likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube are in red-hot form. Rajasthan’s bowlers will have to contain Chennai batters if they are to have any chance of winning.

Ahead of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, here is all you need to know:

[q]When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings be played?[/q]

[ans]The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played on April 27.[/ans]

[q]Where will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings be played?[/q]

[ans]The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.[/ans]

[q]What time will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings begin?[/q]

[ans]The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 27.[/ans]

[q]Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?[/q]

[ans]The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.[/ans]

[q]How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?[/q]

[ans]The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.[/ans]

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs CSK Probable XIs

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

