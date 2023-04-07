RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

It has not been an impressive start to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Delhi Capitals. After playing two matches this season, the David Warner-led side has not succeeded in securing a win yet. The Delhi-based franchise will desperately be aiming for their first win of the IPL 2023 journey as they are all set to return to the field on Saturday, April 8 against Rajasthan Royals. The IPL 2023 game between Rajasthan and Delhi will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Delhi will head into the game after enduring a six-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, started their IPL 2023 journey with a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. But in their next match, the Sanju Samson-led side had to suffer a five-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be played on Saturday, April 8.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje

RR vs DC Probable XIs:

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

RR vs DC Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

