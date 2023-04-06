'RR Deserve To Lose': Fans on Twitter Furious After Rajasthan Royals Opened With R Ashwin vs Punjab Kings

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted up in the batting order and opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal during Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2023 clash with Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The move, however, backfired as the veteran allrounder headed to the pavilion after a four-ball duck.

Ashwin was able to survive just four deliveries with PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh having him hole out to Shikhar Dhawan in chase of 198.

The decision to send Ashwin ahead of Jos Buttler did not go down well with Rajasthan fans though, who slammed the team management for the call, venting out their frustration on social media.

It was also a surprising event for Punjab Kings as the franchise shared a hilarious meme on Twitter, which referred to their reaction after “seeing Ashwin open ahead of Buttler."

A disheartened fan made a stern remark, saying, “RR deserves to lose this game just because they sent Ashwin to open."

Another fan wasted no time in labelling the decision of “sending Ashwin" as “a big mistake."

A user lashed out at RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara for not sending Devdutt Padikkal to open the innings. He wrote, “This is a baffling strategy from Sangakkara to not send Devdutt Padikkal and sending Ashwin to open."

While Buttler is the designated opener, RR captain Sanju Samson revealed later that the big-hitting batter injured his finger earlier in the match.

Buttler batter No 3 following the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over. Although, Buttler failed to live up to the expectations and scored just 19 runs off 11 deliveries. His innings comprised one four and a six.

Ashwin might have failed to showcase his batting prowess but he was brilliant with the ball. The 36-year-old spinner was the least expensive bowler from the Rajasthan unit while also picking up the crucial wicket of Sikandar Raza with a ripper.

Ashwin wrapped up his four-over spell with figures of 1/25.

Following the collapse of the top order, skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer tried to rescue RR from the situation. Samson played a good 45-run knock, while Hetmyer smashed 36 off 18 balls. In the latter half, impact player Dhruv Jurel sparked hope with a 32-run cameo but failed to sail them across the victory line.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in the upcoming match, which is scheduled for April 8.

