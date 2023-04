RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals will aim to continue their dominating run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the next game. The 20-over battle between two powerhouse teams will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The game is scheduled for April 18 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan are coming off three consecutive victories with the latest one against defending champions Gujarat Titans. The Sanju Samson-led side outclassed the Titans in every aspect, registering a 3-wicket win.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, fell short of Lucknow Super Giants in their last appearance. Their batting department looked quite pale and put up a paltry 160-run target in 20 overs. Lucknow bowlers managed to put some pressure at the early stage. But a commendable performance from the Punjab middle-order snatched the game away from them.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Mark Wood

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, KL Rahul

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

RR vs LSG Probable XIs:

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

RR vs LSG Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

