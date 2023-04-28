RR vs CSK: Adam Zampa’s ‘Game Changning’ Performance Against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Impresses Twitter

Rajasthan Royals spinner Adam Zampa was a last-minute change replacing Trent Boult for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The decision to include Zampa proved to be simply miraculous as the Aussie leg-spinner excelled against MS Dhoni’s men at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Zampa picked up three wickets conceding just 22 runs to earn a much-needed win for Rajasthan last night. The Aussie spinner scripted an impressive economy rate of 7.33 after bowling three overs in the match. Zampa dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali to put Chennai under immense pressure during the run chase. The 31-year-old, quite understandably, was praised by fans on Twitter.

A section of Twitter applauded Adam Zampa for putting up a tremendous show against Chennai while others appreciated Rajasthan Royals for the win.

Showering praise on the Australia bowler, this person wrote, “Adam Zampa showed his greatness against big team Chennai Super Kings. Well played Rajasthan Royals."

This Twitter user felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s terrific performance with the bat and Adam Zampa’s excellent bowling paved the way for Rajasthan’s 32-run victory.

Another cricket fan branded Adam Zampa as the “game changer."

Terming the Rajasthan spinner as an “underrated" player, this person tweeted, “Zampa is very good. Doesn’t get a lot of appreciation but he has been very effective for Australia too."

Here are some other reactions.

Zampa made his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiants (now-defunct) against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016. After playing 17 matches in IPL so far, Zampa has 26 wickets under his belt. In IPL 2023, he has till now bagged five wickets after featuring in three matches.

On Thursday, He was introduced last night in the sixth over of the contest and the leg-spinner did not waste much time to register his first scalp of the game. Zampa dismissed Devon Conway to earn a vital breakthrough for Rajasthan. Later, he sent Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali back to the dressing room.

Batting first Rajasthan reached a massive total of 202. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as Rajasthan’s highest scorer of the fixture with 77. Chasing a mammoth total, Chennai were restricted to 170.

