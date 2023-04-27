RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Coverage on TV And Online

After conquering Eden Gardens in style, Chennai Super Kings are now gearing up for a big match as the Yellow Army will next face Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated face-off between two star-studded sides will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 27.

Chennai batters enjoyed a dreamy outing in the last appearance as they put up 235 runs on the board against Kolkata Knight Riders. Opener Devon Conway continued his red-hot form and notched up his fourth-consecutive half-century. Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube were also at their devastating best. It will be interesting to watch how they handle Rajasthan’s experienced spin attack on the slow surface of Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are coming off two back-to-back defeats. They began their campaign on a positive note but could not keep the momentum going. In the previous appearance, the Sanju Samson-led unit fell short of Royal Challengers Bangalore and lost their place at the top of the table. A win against Chennai can not only bring their spot back but will also work as a huge confidence boost for the Royals.

Ahead of Thursday’s IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will take place on April 27, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma (replacement), Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

