RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Jaiswal And Zampa Star as Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 Runs

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in an over to send back Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu to dent CSK. This was after Adam Zampa struck twice for RR to get rid of both CSK openers. He first removed Devon Conway on 8 and then Ruturaj Gaikwad on 47.

Dhruv Jurel provided the late injection of boundaries as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 202/5 after being put in to bat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Tushar Deshpande struck twice in an over to land a couple of massive blows. He first removed Sanju Samson on 17 and then got the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal on 77.

Ravindra Jadeja struck for CSK with the wicket of Jos Buttler on 27 after Jaiswal stormed to a 26-ball half-century.

Jaiswal led a blazing start for Rajasthan Royals in the Powerplay overs as the hosts racked up 64/0 in six overs after opting to bat first.

Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, won the toss and decided to bat first against Chennai Super Kings. RR have received an injury blow as their lead strike bowler Trent Boult is out of this contest due to a niggle. The home team has brought in Adam Zampa as his replacement.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led CSK have been unchanged.

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings dished out an instant classic earlier in IPL 2023 with MS Dhoni failing to finish off in style courtesy of some brilliant death-over bowling from Sandeep Sharma. The two sides are all set to renew their rivalry once again with Dhoni’s CSK travelling to Jaipur on April 27, Thursday, hoping to avenge their defeat from earlier this season. Sanju Samson’s Royals have lost two matches in a row and from being leaders at the top of IPL 2023 points table, they have slipped down to third place, while the four-time IPL champs have climbed to the top.

Since losing the match against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season by 3 runs, CSK have embarked upon a three-match winning streak, even in the absence of some of their key players such as Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. Devon Conway has risen to the occasion and has been scoring runs for fun, whereas in Tushar Deshpande, Dhoni seems to have unearthed another gem and they have also been boosted by the reignited Ajinkya Rahane who has earned a recall into the Indian team for the World Test Championship final after his sensational performances this season.

CSK are currently sitting pretty atop the IPL points table with 10 points from 7 matches, they are level on points with second-placed Gujarat Titans but have a better net run rate and the Yellow Army will hope to consolidate their lead at the top with another win, their fourth consecutive victory this season.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have lost back-to-back games to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jos Buttler is the leading run-getter for the inaugural IPL champs, but he failed to open his account against RCB and will hope to fare better against CSK.

The role of Trent Boult with the new ball will be key to break the opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Boult has the most wickets this season in the first over of powerplay and he’ll be looking to continue that sublime run with the new ball.

CSK and RR have squared off against each other 27 times in IPL, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches, while the Royals have won 12 games.

