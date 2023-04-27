RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Jaiswal And Zampa Star as Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
RR vs CSK Live Highlights: Rajasthan Royals produced an impressive show in Jaipur to beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs on Thursday night. Chasing 203, CSK finished with 170/6, losing to RR for the second time this season.
Rajasthan Royals have beaten Chennai Super Kings for the second time this season. It was a convincing win for Sanju Samson’s men. Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal provided the Powerplay fireworks and belted a 26-ball fifty. He eventually made 77 off 43 with the help of eight fours and four sixes. While there was a slowdown in the middle overs, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Paddikal provided the late flourish. Jurel made 34 off 15, while Paddikal remained unbeaten on 27 off 13 as RR finished with 202/5 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK made a relatively slow start and the pressure get to Devon Conway who fell off the final delivery of Powerplay, becoming Adam Zampa’s first victim of the night. Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing well but his dismissal on 47 put another dent on CSK’s hopes. Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in an over to put RR on top before Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube counterattacked. Zampa neutralised the threat of Moeen but Dube carried on. RR kept it tight and despite Dube’s third fifty in a row. CSK finished with 170/6.
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings for the second time in IPL 2023. Four runs and a wicket off the final delivery of the over for Kuldip Yadav as Shivam Dube holes out on 52 off 33. CSK finish with 170/6 in 20 overs. A 32-run win for RR in their 200th game. They have also taken the top spot from CSK. Three teams now have 10 points each.
FIFTY! A 29-ball half-century for Shivam Dube. Third in a row for the CSK allrounder. He continues his superb form. However, CSK have managed just 9 runs from the 19th over. They need 37 runs in the final over now. 6 sixes for a Super Over. RR favourites.
12 runs from the third over of Sandeep Sharma. An expensive over from the medium pacer - his first two resulted in just 12. A full toss to end the over from Sandeep which Ravindra Jadeja launches over square leg for a four. CSK need 46 off 12.
First boundary for Ravindra Jadeja as he belts one away through the gap at midwicket for four to also bring up CSK’s 150 in 17.3 overs.
Shivam Dube goes straight, high and handsome for a 96 metres six to start the over of Jason Holder. A dot ball followed before Dube managed to squeeze a yorker away past backward point for a four. The over ended with Holder bowling another yorker but Dube again managed to open the face of the bat for a four through backward point. 16 runs from it.
Ravindra Jadeja has joined Shivam Dube in the middle now. CSK now need 74 off 24. Just four singles in the third over of Sandeep Sharma. Dube on 31 off 20, Jadeja 3 off 4. These two have to start finding boundaries now before it gets too late.
WICKET! Adam Zampa gets his revenge on Moeen Ali. Zampa was struck for a straight four by the CSK allrounder. The leggie slipped in a googly and Moeen went for a cut only to under-edge it to be caught behind. He scored 23 off 12.
Shivam Dube shows his power. Ravichandran Ashwin starts his final over and Dube launches the first delivery over long-on for a six. And then Ashwin shortens his length but Dube rocks back to pull it away for six more. Credit to Ashwin for bowling it full and wide from the two CSK lefties and allowing just three off his next four. 15 runs from it.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back for a fresh spell. His first four deliveries result in just three runs. And then Moeen Ali brings out the slog sweep to send the ball soaring over deep square leg region for a six. He follows it with a cut for a four. 13 runs from it.
Moeen Ali with a stunning shot. A good length delivery from Jason Holder to the CSK allrounder who lofts it and directs the ball over the long-off boundary for an 83 meter maximum. A good over for CSK - 12 runs in it. They need more of such overs.
WICKET! Ambati Rayudu came in as Impact Sub and fails to do anything with the bat. He holes out for a two-ball duck. RR fans are ecstatic. Or do they feel they are one step closer to seeing MS Dhoni bat. A slog sweep from Rayudu and he picks out Jason Holder at deep midwicket. RR on top.
WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin gets in-form Ajinkya Rahane early tonight. The second time that the RR bowler has gotten rid of Rahane this season. The CSK batter charged forward and failed to clear long-on where Jos Buttler took the catch. Rahane scored 15 off 13.
Just four runs and a wicket in the second over of Adam Zampa. He has allowed just 10 runs off his 12 deliveries so far and accounted for both CSK openers as well. Ajinkya Rahane is on 15 off 12 and has just been joined by Shivam Dube.
WICKET! That’s a huge wicket for Rajasthan Royals and once again, it’s Adam Zampa who has made the impact. A leggie from Zampa as Gaikwad launches it high into the Jaipur sky. Doesn’t get it far though as Devdutt Padikkal settles underneath it and takes a really good catch. Gaikwad scored 47 off 29.
Three doubles to Ajinkya Rahane followed by three singles in the over of Ravichandran Ashwin. 9 from it. Rahane chipped one towards long-off and substitute fielder Riyana Parag made a superb diving effort for the catch but couldn’t hold onto it.
Pace returns in Kuldip Yadav. Just five runs off the first five deliveries of the over before Kuldip goes short and Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it away with authority into the gap for a four.
Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal introduced. And Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a thick outside edge while going for a cut but gets the result - four to third man region. 8 runs from the over. Ajinkya Rahane has joined Gaikwad after the dismissal of Devon Conway on 8.
WICKET! Adam Zampa is happy. He lands the first breakthrough for RR with the big wicket of Devon Conway on 8. Conway was itching for a boundary. Zampa slips in a googly and Conway went aerial. Ends up hitting straight to Sandeep Sharma at mid-off.
First over of spin from Rajasthan Royals and it’s the crafty Ravichandran Ashwin who will bowl in the Powerplay. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the aerial route as he lofts he fourth delivery for a four over covers. 10 runs from it.
Jason Holder introduced into the attack now. And after facing another dot ball, Devon Conway goes for a wild shot but doesn’t get anything out of it. He then takes a single to give the strike to Ruturaj Gaikwad who pulls a short one away for a four to midwicket. And carries the confident of that boundary by launching a full toss over deep backward square leg region for a six. 12 runs from it.
Another quiet over for Chennai Super Kings. They’ve managed just one boundary so far in 18 deliveries. Five dot balls and a single from the second over of Sandeep Sharma. CSK have made a contrasting start to that of RR.
Left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav into the attack now. A superb first over from the lefty although he should thank Jos Buttler for making a diving save at mid-off as he prevented a certain boundary. There were a couple of edges from the bat of Ruturaj Gaikwad though but he was lucky no fielder got to the ball in time. 5 runs from it.
Sandeep Sharma with a decent first over. Just 2 runs off his first five deliveries before Devon Conway flicked the final delivery to midwicket for his and CSK’s first four of the chase.
So Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway of Chennai Super Kings are all set to get the chase of 203 underway. Sandeep Sharma has the new ball.
A big final over for Rajasthan Royals. 20 runs in it. Dhruv Jurel started it with a six over fine leg before getting a thick outside edge for a four to third man. Dhoni than produced a direct hit to end Jurel’s entertaining knock on 34. Padikkal then got one away for four legbyes before ending the innings with a triple. Padikkal remains unbeaten on 23 off 13.
WICKET! Excellent from MS Dhoni. A low full toss from Matheesha Pathirana and Devdutt Padikkal goes for a flick but misses. Dhoni picks up the ball and under-arms it for a direct-hit at the striker’s end and Dhruv Jurel is short. End of an impactful innings from the RR batter -made 34 off 15.
Superb hitting from Dhruv Jurel. He has muscled a straight drive for a four off Tushar Deshpande before picks out a slower ball that followed to launch it over long-on for a six. Dedvutt Padikkal had scooped the first delivery over short fine leg for a four. 16 runs from it.
Devdutt Padikkal gets back-to-back fours off Matheesha Pathirana - both times he was lucky. The first one via a thick outside edge and the next via inside-edge. 13 runs from the over.
FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal opens account with a four off Maheesh Theekshana - swept to fine leg. And brings up RR’s 150 in 16.3 overs.
Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in an over to send back Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu to dent CSK. This was after Adam Zampa struck twice for RR to get rid of both CSK openers. He first removed Devon Conway on 8 and then Ruturaj Gaikwad on 47.
Dhruv Jurel provided the late injection of boundaries as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 202/5 after being put in to bat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Tushar Deshpande struck twice in an over to land a couple of massive blows. He first removed Sanju Samson on 17 and then got the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal on 77.
Ravindra Jadeja struck for CSK with the wicket of Jos Buttler on 27 after Jaiswal stormed to a 26-ball half-century.
Jaiswal led a blazing start for Rajasthan Royals in the Powerplay overs as the hosts racked up 64/0 in six overs after opting to bat first.
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, won the toss and decided to bat first against Chennai Super Kings. RR have received an injury blow as their lead strike bowler Trent Boult is out of this contest due to a niggle. The home team has brought in Adam Zampa as his replacement.
On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led CSK have been unchanged.
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings dished out an instant classic earlier in IPL 2023 with MS Dhoni failing to finish off in style courtesy of some brilliant death-over bowling from Sandeep Sharma. The two sides are all set to renew their rivalry once again with Dhoni’s CSK travelling to Jaipur on April 27, Thursday, hoping to avenge their defeat from earlier this season. Sanju Samson’s Royals have lost two matches in a row and from being leaders at the top of IPL 2023 points table, they have slipped down to third place, while the four-time IPL champs have climbed to the top.
Since losing the match against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season by 3 runs, CSK have embarked upon a three-match winning streak, even in the absence of some of their key players such as Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. Devon Conway has risen to the occasion and has been scoring runs for fun, whereas in Tushar Deshpande, Dhoni seems to have unearthed another gem and they have also been boosted by the reignited Ajinkya Rahane who has earned a recall into the Indian team for the World Test Championship final after his sensational performances this season.
CSK are currently sitting pretty atop the IPL points table with 10 points from 7 matches, they are level on points with second-placed Gujarat Titans but have a better net run rate and the Yellow Army will hope to consolidate their lead at the top with another win, their fourth consecutive victory this season.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have lost back-to-back games to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jos Buttler is the leading run-getter for the inaugural IPL champs, but he failed to open his account against RCB and will hope to fare better against CSK.
The role of Trent Boult with the new ball will be key to break the opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Boult has the most wickets this season in the first over of powerplay and he’ll be looking to continue that sublime run with the new ball.
CSK and RR have squared off against each other 27 times in IPL, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches, while the Royals have won 12 games.
