RR vs CSK Probable XIs, IPL 2023 Head to Head Record And Predicted Teams

Chennai Super Kings are in rich vein of form in the IPL 2023 with four wins in their last five matches. The MS Dhoni-led side, who are aiming for their fifth IPL title this year, will next face Rajasthan Royals in an away fixture.

The latest IPL 2023 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR will come into the contest after losing their last two games.

Though Chennai will be wise to not take the Rajasthan team lightly, after all they were defeated by the Royals in the first meeting between the two teams fixture at Chepauk earlier this month.

In their last match, RR had to suffer a seven-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan have till now recorded four wins in seven matches in IPL 2023.

Head-to-head Record

The two sides have so far faced each other 28 times, and Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. Rajasthan Royals have defeated CSK 13 times in the IPL.

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

RR vs CSK Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

