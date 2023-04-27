RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Jaipur Weather Forecast And Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

After losing their last two matches in the ongoing IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings hoping to complete a double against them on Thursday.

Their opponents are a high-flying CSK side who have won four of their last five matches.

The two teams have already met in this season’s IPL and Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious in that contest by three runs. Ravichandran Ashwin produced a fine all-round display to earn a win for Rajasthan in that game.

Chennai will now be eager to get the better of Rajasthan for the first time since April 2021.

With four wins from seven games, RR have till now bagged eight points in the 16th season of IPL. CSJ will come into the contest after thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

Pitch Report

The average first-innings total here is 157. The chasing sides enjoy a superior winning record. Just one match has been held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season and LSG posted 154/7 in it after batting first. In reply, RR managed 144/6.

Weather Report

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be mostly clear on April 27. It is though expected to be partly cloudy and there’s a possibility of thunderstorm.

The wind speed will be around 11km/h to 12 km/h during the day. The temperature could hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 36 -56 per cent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

