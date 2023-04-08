RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Coverage on TV And Online

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are going head-to-head in a high-octane clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match is slated to be hosted by the Assam Cricket Association Stadium (Barsapara Stadium) in Guwahati on April 8 at 3:30 PM IST. Rajasthan kicked off the season with a massive 72-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They failed to continue the winning momentum in the subsequent game, in which they lost to Punjab Kings, falling just 5 runs short of a mammoth 198-run target.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are still waiting for their maiden victory of the IPL 2023. The David Warner-led side suffered a humiliating defeat in the opening clash against Lucknow Super Giants. A disappointing performance from their batting unit was mostly responsible for the loss. The scenario did not quite change in the second game as well. Batting first against a powerhouse side like Gujarat Titans, the Capitals managed to put up a below-par target of 163 runs, which their opponents chased down in just 18.1 overs.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 8, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

