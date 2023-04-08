Home / Cricketnext / RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Batter & Bruised Delhi Capitals Seek 1st Win Against Royals
Live now

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Batter & Bruised Delhi Capitals Seek 1st Win Against Royals

rr-vs-dc-live-score-ipl-2023-delhi-capitals-vs-rajasthan-royals

Get the latest IPL live score of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 2023

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 13:00 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Apr 08, 2023 13:00 IST

RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Rajasthan Royals full squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa

Apr 08, 2023 12:29 IST

Rajatshan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match no. 11 Live Updates

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 11, between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

News18 Live Blog Team

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: It’s the double-header Saturday which will begin with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no 11, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Guwahati. Sanju Samson’s Royals will look to bounce back after losing their previous encounter with Punjab Kings by 5 runs. On the other hand, a winless Delhi Capitals are desperate to have the first point on the tally.

Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed on Saturday. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games.

And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 kmph, which is right up their alley.

But the pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots and one can plonk his front-foot and hit through the line. Another aspect that might give some relief to DC could be the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game.

The bruised area with stitches is likely to remain sore and soft and it will be difficult to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remain an option. In case Buttler is unable to play, Joe Root could be an option

