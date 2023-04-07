RR vs DC Match Preview, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Look to Get First Win of Season vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to regroup as a unit and asses their option when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

DC have lost their first two matches, suffering a 50-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and then by 6 wickets to Gujarat Titans (GT). RR, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 72-run over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but lost to Punjab Kinsg (PBKS) by 5 wickets in the last game in Assam.

What: RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match

When: April 8, Saturday

Where: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

DC Team News

The pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots and one can plonk his front foot and hit through the line.

Another aspect that might give some relief to DC could be the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game.

The bruised area with stitches is likely to remain sore and soft and it will be difficult to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remain an option. In case Buttler is unable to play, Joe Root could be an option.

DC, on paper, despite Rishabh Pant’s absence, looked good but frailties of Shaw and Sarfaraz while facing international bowlers, who are 10 miles quicker than their Indian counterparts, has created a lot of problems, which the side wouldn’t have initially comprehended.

There hasn’t been too many silver-linings for DC in the two defeats so far and the main drawback of the team is poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent, which doesn’t inspire confidence.

Even if the coaching staff wants to try other options in place of Sarfaraz, DC, in its Indian batting roster only has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon and none of them are players who would perhaps score at a strike-rate of 150.

At Guwahati, any total less than 190 will be easy pickings for the team chasing but afternoon match will certainly negate the dew factor to some extent unlike the earlier game when Punjab Kings’ bowlers were finding it difficult to grip the ball seam up.

RR Team News

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good nick in the first two games and would hope to pose challenge for the likes of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

The two aspects in DC’s strategy that will be looked upon with keen interest will be usage of ‘Impact Player’ and Axar Patel’s utility as a bowler with southpaws — Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer batting in top six.

In case of ‘Impact Player’, Aman Hakim Khan has been used in the first two games and DC coach Ricky Ponting does speak highly of the Mumbai youngster. But in both the matches, there hasn’t been much on display.

In case of Axar, skipper David Warner is wary of giving him the ball when left-handers are at the crease due to his poor match-ups in the past.

While Rovman Powell is a big hitter, he has issues while tackling spinners, so there is every chance that Rilee Rossouw will continue.

However RR, despite losing their earlier match, remains favourite to win this one.

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira, KC Cariappa, Abdul Basith, Obed McCoy, Akash Vasisth, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin.

With PTI inputs

