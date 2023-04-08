IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals Back on Top of Points Table with 57-Run Win over Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Trent Boult continued his imperious form with the new ball as he dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in back-to-back deliveries in his double-wicket maiden for the first over.

After the fall of the two wickets, Rilee Rossouw joined DC captain David Warner as they started their rebuild. Ravichandran Ashwin changed that with an absolute ripper to send back Rossouw for 14.

Lalit Yadav then brought the long handle out to smash a few but the asking rate kept creeping up for the Capitals. With Warner drudging along, Boult returned to get the breakthrough by disturbing the stumps and sending back Lalit.

Axar Patel walked out but was foxed masterfully by Yuzvendra Chahal. Warner, at the other end, reached his fifty from 44 balls, surpassing the 6000-run mark in the IPL. Soon after Rovman Powell held out to Ashwin as DC’s chase looked in complete disarray.

Warner finally fell for 65 runs from 55 balls, including seven fours to Chahal, who also had picked up the wicket of Abishek Porel earlier in the over.

Earlier, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler smashed half-centuries while Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touch to propel RR to 199/4 against DC.

Jaiswal and Buttler slammed 14 boundaries in the first six overs to reach 68 runs in the powerplay. Their stand was 98 runs before Jaiswal fell for a sparkling 60. From there, Delhi clawed back through their spinners in the middle overs.

At 130/3 in 15 overs, Rajasthan seemed to have squandered a great start till Buttler, who made 79 and Hetmyer, unbeaten on 39, got 69 runs in the last five overs to take Rajasthan to one short of 200.

Jaiswal began by showing his range of shots against Khaleel Ahmed in the opening over. A pullover midwicket was followed by a cut through deep third man (and aided by a misfield). He then drove through extra cover, chipped over long-on, and steered over short third man to take five boundaries.

Buttler joined the boundary-hitting party by driving, slashing and punching to take three boundaries off Anrich Nortje in the second over. Buttler had a life when he was on 18 in the fourth over when Nortje went running from mid-on and covered great ground, but couldn’t hold on to the catch as Rajasthan brought up their fifty in just four overs.

Jaiswal continued to be exquisite in his stroke-play, taking three boundaries off Axar Patel through a switch-hit, cut and sweep. He continued to take runs off the left-arm spinner, cutting through the off-side and following it up with a gentle flick between deep mid-wicket and long-on to reach his fifty in 25 balls.

While Buttler took two boundaries off Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over, Jaiswal cracked the first six of the match by launching him high over long-off. The rollicking 86-run opening partnership came to an end when Jaiswal came down the pitch for a cross-bat shot off a bouncer from Mukesh Kumar, but gave a top-edge for the bowler to complete a simple caught and bowled dismissal.

Delhi bounced back through two quick wickets — Sanju Samson fell for a four-ball duck, after holing out to long-on off Kuldeep, while Riyan Parag, playing in his 50th IPL game, completely missed a slower delivery from Rovman Powell to see his stumps in disarray.

But Buttler marched forward to get his fifty in 31 balls by pulling Axar over cow corner for six. He then broke a spell of 20 boundary-less balls with back-to-back fours off Mukesh. Hetmyer began giving finishing touches with loft and drive off Powell for six and four respectively.

Buttler used Nortje’s pace to lap over long leg, before hitting him down the ground to make it two fours off the 18th over. His knock came to an end in the next over when Mukesh took a return catch on rebound after a juggle.

After Dhruv Jurel whipped Mukesh over mid-wicket for six, Hetmyer smashed Nortje for sixes over mid-wicket and long-off to take Rajasthan to 199/4.

