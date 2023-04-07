RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals Likely to Miss Injured Jos Buttler, Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh Unavailable

Rajasthan Royals are expected to miss the services of star opener Jos Buttler in their upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 match against Delhi Capitals. Buttler sustained a finger injury while fielding during the clash against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. It was the last over of the Punjab’s innings when Buttler ran from deep and took a sliding catch off Jason Holder’s bowling but immediately looked in pain as he left the field with a couple of balls still remaining.

He also didn’t come to open the innings in the chase as RR skipper Sanju Samson said that he was getting stitches on his injured finger.

“Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch," skipper Sanju Samson said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Now a report on Cricbuzz suggested that RR are waiting on the medical staff’s report to decide on Buttler’s participation in their next match.

Meanwhile, the same report also stated that Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh for the next week as he is flying back to Australia for his wedding.

Marsh has not been at his best in the IPL so far with back-to-back low scores in the first two matches of the season against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Giants.

Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match on Saturday.

Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games.

And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 kmph, which is right up their alley.

However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

