RR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023 Updates: Rashid Khan Stars as Gujarat Titans Crush Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Riding on a stunning bowling display from Afghan spin duo Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed followed by Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten and quickfire 15-ball 39, Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Stunning bowling display from Afghan spin duo Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed helped Gujarat Titans (GT) bowl out Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a paltry 118 in 17.5 overs. Read More
An easy win for Gujarat Titans here Wriddhiman Saha hit the final runs here to strengthen his team’s position at the top of the points table. The massive win will also help Gujarat Titans improve their Net Run Rate. Good batting from the top 3 as Gujarat didn’t find any difficult chasing the target. Gujarat Titans (119/1 in 13.5 overs) beat Rajasthan Royals (118) by 9 wickets
A couple of good overs for Gujarat Titans as 18 runs came of the last two. Hardik Pandya is hitting boundaries for fun now here and Rajasthan Royals look down and hut. A below par performance from them here as Gujarat Titan marching towards massive win. GT 104/1 in 13 overs
Three sixes and a four from Hardik Pandya in the last over to put the pressure back on Rajasthan Royals here. The GT captain is ruling the charts here as he smashed Adam Zampa for a six then a four and then also hit two massive sixes. GT 96/1 in 11 overs
OUT! MASSIVE WICKET! Shubman Gill charged down the ground but misses it completely and got stumped by Sanju Samson behind the stumps. Yuzvendra Chahal got the big wicket here to pull the Royals back in the game. GT 71/1 in 9.4 overs
A textbook cover drive from Shubman Gill as Gujarat Titans managed to score 69/0 in 8 overs. Gill has been incredible form this season and the Royals looked down and out here. GT 69/0 in 9 overs
A couple of tidy overs as 12 runs came off it. Shubman Gill is going to run a ball while Wriddhiman Saha is striking a bit better here. Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the tight lines and put the Gujarat Titans openers on the backfoot. GT 61/0 in 8 overs
A couple of boundaries for Shubman Gill as 10 runs came off the over. The talented opener is looking in decent touch here as Rajasthan Royals are on the backfoot here. Titans are marching towards a big win here and Royals need a miraculous effort to bounce back. GT 49/0 in 6 overs
A big over for Gujarat Titans as 14 runs came off the over. Shubman Gill started off with a four while Wriddhiman Saha complemented it well for a couple of more. Rajasthan Royals under big pressure here. GT 39/0 in 5 overs
Rajasthan Royals wasted a review in the attempt to get Wriddhiman Saha and he added the misery to the hosts by hitting a four on the last ball. A solid start from Gujarat Titans in the chase here. GT 25/0 in 4 overs
Shubman Gill breaks the shackles after a few dot balls. The talented opener finds the gap to collect a four. He has to play sensibly here as Rajasthan Royals will go all guns blazing at him and Titans to defend the title. GT 16/0 in 3 overs
Sandeep Sharma from the other end as Sanju Samson is banking on his two swing bowlers to get the job done here. 2 runs came off Sandeep’s overs as Gujarat Titans are approaching the chase quite calmly here. GT 11/0 in 2 overs
A couple of boundaries for Wriddhiman Saha to start the chase for Gujarat Titans. 9 runs came off Trent Boult’s over. Rajasthan Royals need some early wickets here in the powerplay to bounce back. GT 9/0 in 1 over
Shubman Gill is once again the Impact Player for Gujarat Titans. Wriddhiman Saha and Gill are in the middle to open the innings for Titans, Trent Boult will start the proceedings with the new ball.
ALL OUT! Good throw from Abhinav Manohar and Adam Zampa run out for just 7 as Rajasthan Royals bundled out for just 118 in 17.5 overs. Excellent bowling effort from Gujarat Titans as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals and Royals failed to recover from that. Sanju Samson was the leading run-getter for them with 30. Rajasthan Royals 118 all-out in 17.5 overs
OUT! Mohammad Shami joins the party and gets his first wicket of the night by dismissing Trent Biult. It was a top ball from Shami but Boult was looking for a lucky boundary and got hammered. RR 113/9 in 16.3 overs
Finally, something to cheer for Rajasthan Royals fans as Trent Boult smashes Noor Ahmed for a six over mid-wicket. 10 runs came off the over and Rajasthan cane hope for a 130 from here but it is going to be an uphill task for them. RR 110/8 in 16 overs
OUT! Rashid Khan gets his third of the night as Shimron Hetmyer departs for 7. Another beauty from the Afghan spin maestro as he managed to trap Hetmyer in front of the wicket. Another big wicket for Gujarat Titans and it seems like even 120 looks difficult for them. RR 96/8 in 14.1 overs
OUT! Kumar Sangakkara looks very unimpressed with his team’s batting performance here as they are already seven down. Dhruv Jurel became the second victim of Noor Ahmad who trapped him in front of the wicket to add more misery for Rajasthan. RR 87/7 in 13.1 overs
OUT! Big wicket as Noor Ahmed castles Devdutt Padikkal and nothing is going in Rajasthan Royals’ favour. The southpaw was not expecting the googly and Noor Ahmed delivered the unexpected delivery. RR 77/6 in 11.3 overs
Joshua Little delivered another tidy over as only four runs came off it. Devdutt Padikkal has a big role here to help Rajasthan Royals recover from the early blow. Good bowling from the Irishman as he has been brilliant in his debut season. RR 76/5 in 11 overs
OUT! Another one bites the dust as Riyan Parag falls into Rashid Khan’s trap here. Rajasthan Royals five down here as Gujarat Titans have taken complete control here. Parag was deceived completely by Rashid Khan’s googly. RR 69/5 in 9.2 overs
Riyan Parag has come to bat as RR chose him as the Impact Player. Yashasvi Jaiswal will no longer take part in this match.
OUT! Brilliant stuff from Rashid Khan as he deceives Ravichandran Ashwin completely and outfoxed him completely to dismiss him for just 2. Rajasthan Royals are in some serious trouble now with 4 wickets down. RR 63/4 in 8 overs
OUT! Joshua Little came into the attack and he straightaway got the big wicket of Sanju Samson in his first over. The Rajasthan Royals captain was batting with positive intent but this time he mistimed it completely and Hardik Pandya got underneath it to take an easy catch. Samson departs for 30. RR 60/3 in 6.5 overs
OUT! A big mix-up here as Yashasvi Jaiswal paid the price for it and got out for 14. Excellent diving save from Abhinav Manohar and threw it at the end the bowler’s end. Yashasvi thought there was a run and he ran towards wicketkeeper’s end but Samson was always in some doubt. RR 47/2 in 5.1 overs
It seems like both Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are looking to hit boundaries whenever the ball lands in their zone. Another good over for the Royals as 9 runs came off it. RR 47/1 in 5 overs
Sanju Samson joins the party as he smashes Hardik Pandya for a four and then followed it up with a maximum. Sensational batting from Royals batters after losing Jos Buttler early in the powerplay. Good recovery from the hosts. 13 runs came off the over. RR 38/1 in 4 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his imperious form with the bat as he smashed Mohammad Shami for a six and a four to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. Big over as 13 runs came off it. RR 25/1 in 3 overs
OUT! Hardik Pandya gets the last laugh here as he gets the better of Jos Buttler after getting hit for a couple of boundaries. Good field placement from Hardik as he bowled it outside off and Buttled edged it to short third man. Big wicket for Gujarat Titans here. RR 11/1 in 1.4 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the star performer for the Royals with the bat this season while star batters Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have not been consistent in their performances. While the bowlers have managed to put up the collective efforts on the field.
A win for Rajasthan, who have a Net Run Rate of +0.800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top of the table.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been the engine for the Titans in their batting department while Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller have made some valuable contributions with the bat. Captain Hardik Pandya has not been at his best this season with the bat. While Mohammad Shami is in imperious form with the ball and ran riot with the ball against Delhi Capitals in their last match.
The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has another Afghani Noor Ahmad to complement him.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obed McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.
