RR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023 Updates: Rashid Khan Stars as Gujarat Titans Crush Rajasthan Royals

Rashid (3/14) and Noor (2/25) once again proved to be lethal with their attacking bowling skillset as the duo rattled the Royals’ batting line-up in the middle overs. Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Adam Zampa returned to the Rajasthan Royals XI as he replaced Jason Holder. Despite a defeat in their last match against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans still hold the top spot on the points table. Hardik Pandya has once again impressed many with his leadership abilities in the IPL as he also took the onus of the defeat against Delhi. While Royals started the tournament on a high and remained at the top of points table but suffered a few hiccups in the last few matches and are currently placed at the fourth spot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the star performer for the Royals with the bat this season while star batters Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have not been consistent in their performances. While the bowlers have managed to put up the collective efforts on the field.

A win for Rajasthan, who have a Net Run Rate of +0.800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been the engine for the Titans in their batting department while Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller have made some valuable contributions with the bat. Captain Hardik Pandya has not been at his best this season with the bat. While Mohammad Shami is in imperious form with the ball and ran riot with the ball against Delhi Capitals in their last match.

The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has another Afghani Noor Ahmad to complement him.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obed McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

