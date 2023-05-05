RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Jaipur Weather Forecast And Jaipur Pitch Report

After a close defeat to Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for a quick recovery when they welcome table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL fixture.

The face-off between the two finalists of last season will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5. The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST).

Rajasthan bowlers could not bring out their A-game against Mumbai as they failed to defend a mammoth target of 213 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up his maiden IPL hundred, scoring 124 off 62 balls to help them to a mammoth total.

In their previous outing, Gujarat Titans fell short of Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring affair. A disappointing show from the batters resulted in Gujarat’s close five-run defeat. Captain Hardik Pandiya was the only standout performer with the bat and registered his first half-century of this season.

Where will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What happened in the last IPL game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals hosted Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL game in Jaipur and the home unit recorded a comfortable victory. Rajasthan posted 202 runs and in response, Chennai could manage 170 runs.

The average first-innings score at this venue is 138.

RR vs GT Head-To-Head Record

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have faced each other four times in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat have emerged victorious on three occasions, while Rajasthan have won just once.

RR vs GT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to give assistance to bowlers. Both the matches at this venue have been won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be partly cloudy during the night. But there is negligible possibility of rain playing a spoilsport.

The wind speed will be around 9 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 41-46 percent.

