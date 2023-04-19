RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 Runs

Captain Sanju Samson confirmed that West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has returned to the mix and has replaced Australia’s Adam Zampa. On the other hand, Quinton de Kock remains missing from the Lukcnow playing XI.

For the first time this season, Rajasthan Royals will play host to a team at their home. They have been traveling a lot, and have held a couple of matches at their ‘second home’ in Gwalior but nearly three weeks after the start of IPL 2023, will be playing in Jaipur, their designated base. RR have emerged as the team to beat this season having won four of their five matches for eight points and top spot on the table. They will welcome Lucknow Super Giants, a team that is second in the standings with three wins from five attempts.

RR’s campaign has been driven by the form of their openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the pair consistently giving their team a solid start. However, when both exited early against Chennai Super Kings, captain Sanju Samson and finisher Shimron Hetmyer stepped up and took them over the line. With two quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, they have managed to put brakes on the scoring rate in the middle overs while Sandeep Sharma has also been using his IPL experience well.

LSG have a superb line-up. The quality of their squad can be gauged from the fact that Quinton de Kock is yet to get a game. However, the franchise would want to address their batting approach in the middle overs something which they should be addressing.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s blockbuster clash

What: IPL 2023, Match no. 26 – RR vs LSG

When: April 19, 2023

Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

