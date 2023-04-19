RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. The visitors scored 154 for seven against Rajasthan Royals. Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants Royals. Read More
Lucknow Super Giants are back to the winning ways. Following the norm, Rajasthan Royals, the table toppers, lose their home game in Jaipur. Another thriller of the season ended in the final over. Avesh Khan gets 2 consecutive wickets, of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhrul Jurel, to shatter the leftover hopes of the Rajasthan Royals. However, the victory doesn’t change the standing on the points table. Rajasthan, despite the loss, remain intact at the top of the points table while LSG are second. Both of them have 8 points in their kitties but RR has a better run-rate that Lucknow.
Riyan Parag goes big against Naveen. Slower one again. Shortish and around off. Riyan Parag picks it nicely and pulls it just over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.
RR: 134/4 after 19 overs
Devdutt Padikkal is showing his class, especially when the team is in a pressure situation. 13 runs off Stoinis’ 18th over and the equation goes down to 29 runs needed off the last 12 balls.
RR: 126/4 after 18 overs
A much-needed shot, Shortish and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal goes back and pulls it toward wide of long on fielder for a cracking boundary.
RR: 112/4 after 17 overs
Avesh Khan strikes for the first time tonight and has caught the big fish. Full outside off, Hetmyer goes for the big heave but toe-ends it and only gets elevation. KL Rahul takes an easy catch at long-on and the LSG captain is elated.
RR: 104/4 after 15.1 overs
Marcus Stoinis gets the huge wicket of Jos Buttler. Short of a length, Buttler goes back and pulls it straight into the hands of Bishnoi at deep mid-wicket.
RR: 93/2 after 12.4 overs
Lucknow needed a wicket and Rajasthan have gifted them one here. Buttler glances it around the corner to short fine leg. Jos Buttler calls for the run, but stops mid-way. Amit Mishra collects the ball and throws it to the keeper. Nicholas Pooran gathers the ball and dislodges the bails quickly.
RR: 93/2 after 12.4 overs
Marcus Stoinis brings respite for Lucknow as he finds the breakthrough. He hurls in a short ball, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts it late to backward point, but does not middle it. The ball flies straight to Avesh Khan who is stationed there and he takes a good low catch bending forward but seems to have hurt himself
RR: 87/1 after 11.3 overs
Yashasvi smashes a maximum. What a shot, this. Marcus Stoinis goes full, on off. It is in the arc for Yashasvi Jaiswal and the southpaw capitalises on it, as he smokes it over the mid-wicket fence.
RR: 87/0 after 11.1 overs
Mishra into the attack and Jos Buttler continues to hurt him with the switch hit. It is looped up, full, and on off. Jos Buttler gets low and reverse sweeps it past backward point for a boundary.
LSG: 77/0 after 10.1 overs
Nicely played. It is tossed up, full and outside off, turning away. Jos Buttler reverse sweeps it behind backward point. He gets it through the gap and finds the boundary.
RR: 65/0 after 8.3 overs
A good over from Marcus Stoinis comes to an end. Just 3 runs from it while the Royals go past the 50-run mark.
RR: 50/0 after 7 over
Rajasthan Royals score 47 in the powerplay with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. They need 108 runs in 84 balls to win
RR: 47/0 after 6 overs
Cracking shot from Jos Buttler. 112m-six this is!!! Yudhvir must be feeling the pressure. Fuller delivery, Buttler clears his front leg and swings it over deep mid-wicket.
RR: 34/0 after 5 overs
Jaiswal smashes. Length ball, angled across, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back and hits it through point for four runs. Some pressure comes off Rajasthan now.
RR: 27/0 after 4.1 overs
Avesh Khan comes into the attack and he too keeps tight for the Rajasthan openers. A couple of singles and four dots, what a start the Lucknow bowlers are having today.
RR: 23/4 after 4 overs
The Afghan pacer continues to impress with the ball as he conceded just 3 runs of his 2nd over in the game. His figures read - 2-0-5-0. Great bowling by Naveen-ul-Haq.
RR: 21/0 after 3 overs
Back-to-back big shots from Jaiswal to end the second over. The youngster has been in great nick lately and he is certainly showing that it’s just the beginning of the chase.
RR: 18/0 after 2 overs
Naveen ul Haq, playing his first game tonight, starts off brilliantly. Though the team lost a review right on the first ball, the Afghan pacer made sure that the rest of the over goes well. Just 2 runs off the first over,
RR: 2/0 after 1 over
First ball from Naveen and it hits Jaiswal right in the pad. Huge appeal from the bowler and other LSG teammates but the umpire is unmoved. Rahul, after discussing with Pooran, goes for the review. Alas, Lucknow gets to know that there was an edge before the ball struck the pads.
RR: 0/0 after 0.1 over
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal out to bat for Rajasthan Royals. Naveen ul Haq opens the LSG attack
Rajasthan Royals restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 154/7 in 20 overs. As many as three batters falling in the final over barred LSG from going past the 160-run mark. Sandeep Sharma once again produced a super final over, conceding just 8 runs from it. He dismissed Stoinis caught behind while Pooran and Yudhvir got run out.
Holder to Pooran - 6, 4, 0, 4. The match-up between the two Caribbean players is a treat to watch. Pooran knew he needs to go big and he did it perfectly. 14 runs so far from the penultimate over
LSG: 143/4 after 18.4 overs
Ashwin finishes off his spell and returns figures of 2 for 23 in 4 overs. The second-most economical bowler so far for the Royals, after Trent Boult.
LSG: 129/4 after 18 overs
That’s a much-needed delivery from Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length delivery, Stoinis punches it forcefully through mid-off for a boundary.
LSG: 120/4 after 16.2 overs
Jason Holder comes back into the playing XI for this game and has been doing a great job with the ball. Just 6 off his third over as he has conceded 20 runs in 3 overs and has bagged a wicket as well.
LSG: 115/4 after 16 overs
Batsman Devdutt Padikkal comes in as an Impact Player substitute. He replaces Yuzvendra Chahal, who returned figures 41/0 in 4 overs, in the line-up.
LSG: 109/4 after 15 overs
Ashwin strike again in the same over. Bowls a quick off break from around the wicket, Mayers rocks to play it through the off side but plays down the wrong line. Gets beaten by the turn and is clean-bowled.
LSG: 104/4 after 13.5 overs
Ashwin strikes! Hooda perishes as he tries to go big. Gets down to his knees to slogsweep but hits it hard and doesn’t get the distance. Hetmyer runs to his left from deep square leg to complete the catch.
LSG: 99/3 for 13.2 overs
Kyle Mayers brings up his fifty off 40 balls. A slow half-century from the LSG opener but the team wants him to stay in the middle and keep doing what he is best at.
LSG: 98/2 after 13 overs
For the first time this season, Rajasthan Royals will play host to a team at their home. They have been traveling a lot, and have held a couple of matches at their ‘second home’ in Gwalior but nearly three weeks after the start of IPL 2023, will be playing in Jaipur, their designated base. RR have emerged as the team to beat this season having won four of their five matches for eight points and top spot on the table. They will welcome Lucknow Super Giants, a team that is second in the standings with three wins from five attempts.
RR’s campaign has been driven by the form of their openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the pair consistently giving their team a solid start. However, when both exited early against Chennai Super Kings, captain Sanju Samson and finisher Shimron Hetmyer stepped up and took them over the line. With two quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, they have managed to put brakes on the scoring rate in the middle overs while Sandeep Sharma has also been using his IPL experience well.
LSG have a superb line-up. The quality of their squad can be gauged from the fact that Quinton de Kock is yet to get a game. However, the franchise would want to address their batting approach in the middle overs something which they should be addressing.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s blockbuster clash
What: IPL 2023, Match no. 26 – RR vs LSG
When: April 19, 2023
Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
Start Time: 7:30 PM IST
Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
