RR vs PBKS Live Streaming for IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Live

Check out the live streaming details for the Rajasthan Royals versus Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 11:00 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Rajasthan Royals will host Punjab Kings in an IPL match on April 5. Both the teams won their first match of the tournament and will be aiming to continue their winning ways. While Rajasthan had routed Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings had steamrolled Kolkata Knight Riders. But Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals look like the better team on paper. Rajasthan’s top order appears to be in imperious form. Punjab Kings will have to find a way to restrict the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson on Wednesday.

Ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played on April 5.

Where will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 5.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

RR vs PBKS Full Squads

RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif,Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

