IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: RR and PBKS Look to Continue Winning Momentum

Sanju Samson’s men began their IPL 2023 campaign with a commanding 72-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad while Shikhar Dhawan also began his PBKS captaincy stint with a 7-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, with the help of DLS in a rain-curtailed clash.

Tonight, both teams will look for a win and try to keep up the pace with defending champs Gujarat Titans who are sitting pretty atop IPL 2023 league standings with 4 points.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, skipper Dhawan himself and Sam Curran were all on song as the Mohali-based franchise scored 191/5 in their first match of the season, and in reply, they restricted KKR to a total of 146/7 in 16 overs before the rain came to spoil the night for Nitish Rana’s side.

Arshdeep Singh won the Player of the Match award with a sensational bowling spell that him register figures of 3/19 in his 3 overs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals continued from where they left off last season, with skipper Samson leading the way, and IPL 2022 orange cap winner Jos Buttler smashing a fifty alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Samson’s half-century helped the Royals score 203/5 in their respective 20 overs, and they ended up making it a one-sided affair as the Sunrisers could only manage to score 131/8 in their innings. Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show with the ball as he got 4 wickets in his spell, giving away just 17 runs.

Thus, with both sides looking to keep their winning run going, tonight’s clash promises to be an exciting affair between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs PBKS Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royal: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

