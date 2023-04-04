Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are going head to head in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati will host the high-octane contest on April 5. The Rajasthan unit will head to the game high on confidence thanks to their commanding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener. The Sanju Samson-led side put up a great show with both bat and ball and won the match by 72 runs.

Punjab Kings hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening fixture and picked up a 7-run victory as per the DLS method after the match got abandoned due to rain.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have faced each other 24 times in the IPL. The Jaipur franchise takes the upper hand in the head-to-head records, emerging victorious on 14 occasions, while the Hyderabad side won the remaining 10 battles. The last time when these two franchises met in the IPL 2022, RR defeated PBKS by 6 wickets.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, April 5.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out RR vs PBKS Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

