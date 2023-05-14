RR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell And Co Guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to Massive 112-run Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 18:36 IST
Jaipur, India
Virat Kohli takes a simple catch as Royal Challengers Bangalore demolish Rajasthan Royals here. A massive 112-run win for Faf du Plessis and Co. to put their campaign back on track here. Absolutely sensational from RCB bowlers to bundle out Rajasthan Royals’ star-studded batting line-up for just 59. Rajasthan just failed to match the intensity of the opposition and RCB claimed the two crucial points. Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5) beat Rajasthan Royals (59) by 112 runs
Karn Sharma also gets a wicket here as he castle Adam Zampa for 2. The chaos continues in Rajasthan Royals’ camp here as Zampa went for a reverse sweep and got castled. RR 59/9 in 10.1 overs
And big man Shimron Hetmyer becomes the victim of Glenn Maxwell here. The Windies’ batter went for another big shot but failed to time it well this time and got caught by Michael Bracewell. His 35-run knock came to an end as RR are marching towards an embarrassing defeat here. RR 59/8 in 9.5 overs
Another good over from Michael Bracewell as six runs came off it. He almost got the better of Shimron Hetmyer as Virat Kohli displayed a good effort near the boundary line to get to the ball but failed to hold on to it. RR 56/7 in 9 overs
Nothing is going in Rajasthan Royals’ favour as after Hetmyer’s three sixes Ravichandran Ashwin departs for a duck without facing any ball. Good presence of mind from Anuj Rawat here to target the stumps as everyone is in disbelief after the third umpire’s decision that Ashwin was just inches short of the crease. RR 50/7 in 8 overs
Shimron Hetmyer is dealing in sixes here as he smashes Karn Sharma for three sixes on a trot. He looks like a man on a mission but he needs support from the other end here. RR 49/6 in 7.5 overs
OUT! Another Rajasthan Royals batter bites the dust as Dhruv Jurel departs for just. The dot-ball pressure forced him to play a big shot but he failed to find the distance and got caught near the boundary line by Mahipal Lomoror. Rajasthan Royals six down as Michael Bracewell gets his second. RR 31/6 in 7 overs
Wayne Parnell gets his third wicket of the match and he gets the better of another big Rajasthan Royals star here. Joe Root departs for 10 not the ideal first innings for him in IPL. He also wasted the review here but RR won’t mind losing the review as they wanted Root in the middle at any coast. Rajasthan Royals half down already. RR 28/5 in 5.3 overs
OUT! Mohammed Siraj grabs a good catch here as Devdutt Padikkal takes a long walk back towards the pavilion. Michael Bracewell strikes in his first over itself and Rajasthan Royals are four down already. The dot ball pressure was there and RCB are now all over the hosts. RR 20/4 in 4.2 overs
Another good over from Wayne Parnell here as only three runs came off it. The pressure is mounting on Joe Root and Devdutt Padikkal as they can’t afford to play too many dot balls here as it will make things worse for Rajasthan. RR 19/3 in 4 overs
DRS SAVED ROOT! Mohammed Siraj almost got the better of Joe Root there but the DRS call saved the Englishman from embarrassment in his first IPL innings. 5 runs came off the over and RR need a partnership here to bounce back. RR 16/3 in 3 overs
SANJU SAMSON FALLS! Another big wicket for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Wayne Parnell strikes again to get the better of Sanju Samson for 4 as Anuj Rawat takes a good catch here. Rajasthan Royals’ innings in disarray here as they have lost the big three early in the knockout clash here. Absolutely sensational from Parnell and RCB here. RR 7/3 in 1.4 overs
DUCK FOR JOS BUTTLER! Horrible start for Rajasthan Royals as both openers depart for ducks. Jos Buttler look to cut it over point but Mohammed Siraj was placed there and he took an easy catch. Wayne Parnell gets the massive wicket for RCB as the visitors’ fans are pumped now in Jaipur. RR 6/2 in 1.2 overs
OUT! DUCK FOR YASHASVI JAISWAL! Man in form departs early on the second ball. Big blow for Rajasthan Royals as Mohammed Siraj once again provides an early breakthrough to RCB with the new ball. The young southpaw played it directly in Virat Kohli’s hands here. RR 1/1 in 0.2 over
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are in the middle to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Siraj has the ball in hand.
What a finish from Anuj Rawat! 6, 6 and 4 on the last three balls from Rawat to help Royal Challengers Bangalore cross the 170-run mark here. It’s a fighting total now for RCB and they have the bowling attack which can put up a fight here. Good knocks from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell earlier to stabilize the innings while Rawat with his 29 off 11 gave the perfect finishing touch.
10 runs came off the penultimate over as Royal Challengers Bangalore crossed the 150-run mark here. However, they need a big final over here and Michael Bracewell has to swing his bat hard to connect the big shots. RCB should get 170 to feel a bit safe on this surface. RCB 153/9 in 19 overs
Glenn Maxwell for the reverse sweep here but Sandeep Sharma hits the timber. The Aussie looked disappointed with his shot selection here. Maxwell departs for 54 and the pressure is now on RCB as 170 looks far from here now. RCB 137/5 in 17.3 overs
Glenn Maxwell hits a six to reach his 18th half-century in Indian Premier League. Excellent knock from the Australian all-rounder as he continues to impress in the RCB jersey. He is looking to find the gaps here and not taking risks on every ball. 12 runs came off Yuzvendra Chahal’s over. RCB 135/4 in 17 overs
Adam Zampa strikes again as this time he gets the better of Dinesh Karthik. Good review from Sanju Samson was the on-field umpire thought it missed the leg-stump, however, the ball tracking worked in RR’s favour. Dinesh Karthik departs for a duck. RR 120/4 in 15.3 overs
Mahipal Lomror went for a big shot but missed the timing here as Adam Zampa was clever to go a bit wide as the southpaw failed to connect it well. Good catch by Dhruv Jurel. RCB lose wickets in quick succession as the pressure is mounting on Glenn Maxwell here. RCB 120/3 in 15.1 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis scored another fifty but failed to convert it into a big score and became the second victim of KM Asif. The slower deliveries are working well for pacers at this surface. The onus is on Glenn Maxwell to take RCB to a big score here. RCB 120/2 in 15 overs
KM Asif, who took the scalp of Virat Kohli in his first over, is back into the attack. Just three singles in it.
Adam Zampa is back after bowling a couple of overs in the Powerplay. His second delivery is short and Glenn Maxwell pulls it away for his second four. 7 runs from the over.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. Was turning out to be a quiet over before Glenn Maxwell cut the final delivery for a four to make it 10 runs from it. Time-out.
Glenn Maxwell has walked in at no. 3. Ravichandran Ashwin continues. Five singles off his five deliveries before Maxwell pumps the last over long-on for a six. 11 runs in it.
OUT! KM Asif strikes in his first over and gets the big wicket of Virat Kohli on 18. This was a knuckle ball from the pacer and Kohli stepped out of his crease and ends up chipping it towards covers as Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a decent catch.
Ravichandran Ashwin asked to bowl the final over of Powerplay. It was turning into another tidy over from an RR spinner but Faf du Plessis got an edge away to third man region for a four. 8 runs in it. This has been a fine Powerplay for RR as they have kept the two RCB openers fairly quiet.
Another legspinner in Yuzvendra Chahal inserted into the attack. Just five singles in it.
An expensive second over from Adam Zampa. Faf du Plessis started it with a cut past a diving fielder at point for four. And then when Adam Zampa dropped it short, he pulled it over midwicket for his and RCB’s first six of the afternoon. 12 runs from the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. RCB have benched Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga. They have included Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell into their playing XI.
RR have made one change as well. The hosts have replaced Trent Boult with Adam Zampa.
The Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in what will be the battle of equals in IPL 2023. It’s a must-win game for both sides as they have 10 points in their kitty and cannot afford to lose a single game from here on if they want to acquire a playoff berth.
The Rajasthan Royals have been in great form lately. They returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy of Jaiswal’s 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Samson’s 48 off 29 deliveries while chasing a modest 150-run target. While Jos Buttler failed against KKR, he remains a big threat alongside Jaiswal at the top of the order for the Royals.
RR’s middle-order too looks pretty strong in the presence of Joe Root, Druv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer. On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone brightly against KKR with brilliant figures of 4/25, New Zealand quick Trent Boult has been steady upfront and returned with two wickets in their last match.
RCB, on the other hand, lost their last two games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians and would be desperate to turn the tables around with a comprehensive win. While du Plessis has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches and RCB need both batters to fire at the top to provide them a good start.
Australian Glenn Maxwell, of late, has shown great form with the bat for RCB but he would be looking for more support from the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, and Dinesh Karthik.
Mohammed Siraj has been the spearhead for RCB in the bowling department and has emerged as the most successful bowler for the team with 15 wickets from 11 games. But Siraj needs support from the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Vijaykumar Vyshak to contain RR.
News18 Live Blog Team